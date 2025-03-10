Khmer brocade weavers breathe new life into centuries-old craft

AN GIANG — Khmer brocade weavers in Văn Giáo Commune, Tịnh Biên Township in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang have made great attempts to preserve and revive the centuries-old craft of the Bảy Núi region, focusing on production linkages, skill enhancement, and developing traditional weaving products to meet OCOP standards.

Efforts to pass weaving craft on next generations

As the oldest and most skilled artisan in the Khmer brocade weaving village, Neang Samon said that the craft has existed for generations, passed down through time. Currently, many families Sray Skoth Hamlet, Văn Giáo Commune have at least three generations engaged in this traditional brocade weaving craft.

According to Neang Samon, the patterns on Khmer woven fabrics often carry cultural and spiritual meanings and reflect daily life. Weavers sketch designs on paper or directly onto the loom before weaving. Most young Khmer women learn to weave before marriage. They weave beautiful silk pieces to make their wedding attire.

Neang Chanh Ty in Sray Skoth hamlet was taught how to weave by her mother when she was 10 years old, and became proficient in the craft by the time she reached adolescence. To preserve and promote her family's traditional craft, she has expanded the practice by diversifying products and integrating it with tourism development, attracting visitors who are interested in the art.

Attempts to revive craft villages

The brocade weaving products of the Khmer people in Văn Giáo Commune are primarily handmade, distinguished by intricate and elaborate patterns that embody deep-rooted cultural and spiritual values. These designs often depict temples, flowers, leaves, or representations of Buddha. Each product carries a unique traditional identity, with craftsmanship that no machine can replicate.

According to Neáng Chanh Đa Ty, Director of the Khmer Văn Giáo Brocade Weaving Cooperative, in 1998, with support from CARE of Australia, the provincial Women's Union implemented a project to revive the Khmer Van Giao brocade weaving craft village. By 2002, the local authorities established the cooperative with the participation of 71 households and 126 members.

Currently, the cooperative has 63 members, including two artisans and two skilled workers. These individuals play a crucial role in preserving and developing the traditional craft of the locality.

In 2006, the National Office of Intellectual Property granted collective trademark protection certificate to the Văn Giáo brocade silk. A year later, the provincial People's Committee granted the traditional handicraft village to the locality.

Notably, in early 2023, a product of the craft village was certified as a three-star OCOP item. Additionally, Its products have consistently been recognised as outstanding rural industrial products in the southern region, and won numerous awards.

Văn Giáo Khmer brocade products are available in both domestic and international markets under the brand "Silk Khmer." They have been exported to Thailand, Cambodia, and Myanmar. Some high-end products cater to tourists from Europe, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Australia.

In the time to come, the locality will concentrate on training, improving the cooperative's management capacity, creating jobs for local labourers, and developing and connecting tourism routes to attract more visitors to the traditional craft village, Chairman of the Văn Giáo Commune People's Committee Lâm Văn Thiện said. — VNA/VNS