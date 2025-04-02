Young talents perform in new historical opera

HCM CITY Young talents from HCM City-based Song Việt Entertainment will perform in a historical cải lương (reformed opera) play.

The show, Giai Nhân Và Anh Hùng (The Beauty and The Hero), features Vietnamese historical events and characters from the Lý dynasty.

It portrays Lý Chiêu Hoàng, who ruled the kingdom of Đại Việt as queen regnant from 1224 to 1225. Hoàng was forced to deliver the throne to her husband, Trần Cảnh, which ended the Lý dynasty.

Cảnh, later King Trần Thái Tông, was the first king of the Trần dynasty who ruled Đại Việt for 33 years (1226-1258).

The opera also highlights General Trần Thủ Độ, who devoted his whole life to the country. Độ’s tragedy, that history judges him as a cruel man and a manipulator, is also included.

“Our play, Giai Nhân Và Anh Hùng, is an epic tale of patriotism, loyalty, bravery and intelligence,” said the show’s producer Võ Minh Lâm, who has nearly 20 years in the industry.

Lâm works for leading art troupes, including Đại Việt Theatre and Trần Hữu Trang Cải Lương Theatre. He has played leading roles in 12 dramas and performed in many TV shows and videos.

Lâm invited veteran artist and theatre director Trần Ngọc Giàu to work on the production. Giàu uses realistic stories mixed with comedy to feature a royal story.

Young actress Tạ Lâm as Lý Chiêu Hoàng and actor Huỳnh Lâm Khôi as Trần Thủ Độ have worked with their colleagues to perfect their art.

“Our show features historical events. We have worked to breathe life into the play,” said 25-year-old actress Tạ Lâm.

Tạ Lâm wants to provide her fans with traditional tunes that were sung in cải lương - a unique form of Vietnamese theatre that began in the Mekong River Delta province of Tiền Giang in the 1920s.

The show celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification on April 30.

It will be staged on weekends, starting on April 13, at Trần Hữu Trang Theatre in District 1. VNS