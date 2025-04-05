Winning black-and-white photos from Noirfotocontest on display in HCM City

HCM CITY — The Noirfotocontest exhibition, featuring the 30 best black-and-white photographs under the theme “CONNECT,” is currently on display at Toong co-working space in Ho Chi Minh City until April 13.

Carefully selected by a panel of expert judges from over 3,000 entries, these outstanding works represent the finest in visual storytelling and artistic craftsmanship.

Remaining true to its mission of establishing a pioneering artistic platform, Noirfoto is committed to nurturing a sustainable art ecosystem that not only champions creativity but also embraces preservation and integration into everyday life.

Building on the success of previous editions, Noirfotocontest 2024 continues to celebrate the meticulous artistry and emotional resonance of black-and-white photography, offering a space for profound creative expression.

Over the years, Noirfotocontest has stood out for presenting photographic works that captivate both visually and conceptually, distinguished by their materials and production techniques. This year, Noirfoto has taken a bold step by incorporating hand-printing from digital files—blurring the boundaries between traditional film and digital photography for the first time.

This innovative approach enables a deeper artistic engagement, empowering photographers to explore new creative frontiers while maintaining hands-on involvement in their work.

Young photographer Trần Thắng Nhật remarked:

"I now understand what black-and-white photography requires to create depth that captivates the viewer—something that makes them pause and reflect on each frame, much like how one contemplates the colours in a painting."

Looking ahead to Noirfotocontest 2025, visual artist and Noirfoto founder Phạm Tuấn Ngọc envisions a pivotal moment for Vietnamese art through photography.

"Noirfotocontest 2025 will undoubtedly mark a significant milestone in the evolution of Vietnamese visual art. The workshops will focus not only on photography but also on the foundations of visual art and theory."

He emphasised that this new direction aims to enrich the understanding of visual language, creative thinking, and the interplay between photography and other artistic disciplines.

Throughout the contest, seminars featuring leading experts in art and photography were held, offering valuable insights and sparking critical dialogue. Alongside these in-depth discussions, the exhibition also serves as a vibrant networking platform for artists, collectors, businesses, and organisations to connect and collaborate.

Founded in 2020, Noirfotocontest is a pioneering nonprofit, non-commercial community project devoted to fostering sustainable artistic development in Việt Nam through photography. It seeks to promote art appreciation, encourage creative expression, provide specialised knowledge, and support emerging talent within the photography community.

Initially centred on black-and-white photography, the competition has expanded since 2024 to welcome all photographic mediums, including both film and digital formats, supported by the growth of hybrid techniques.

Held annually, Noirfotocontest spans six months of competition, followed by one month of evaluation by the jury and the public, culminating in an exhibition that honours the winning works and awards valuable prizes—creating meaningful career opportunities for promising photographers. – VNS