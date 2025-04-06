Villages in Central Highlands – symbol of Việt Nam - Cambodia friendship

GIA LAI — Amid the atrocities committed by the brutal Pol Pot regime, thousands of Cambodians were forced to flee their homeland. Border villages in Việt Nam, such as Kloong in Ia O Commune, Ia Grai District, and Triel in Ia Pnôn Commune, Đức Cơ District, became vital shelters of hope for those escaping the horrors.

Recalling the grim realities of that time, Rơ Chăm Hloac, an elder from Kloong Village, shared, "Pol Pot was merciless, killing civilians, stealing crops and livestock, and even planting landmines to harm those trying to recover the bodies of their loved ones."

Fortunately, Rơ Chăm Hloac and thirty-five other families found salvation by crossing into Việt Nam, where they were met with crucial support from military personnel and local citizens. Hloac said he has always reminded younger generations to remember the assistance they received during those dark times.

Rơ Mah Thuy and his mother faced immense challenges during their escape, relying on an elephant to navigate treacherous rivers and forests. Despite losing everything, they discovered compassion and opportunity in their new home. Today, Thuy owns seven hectares of cashew plantations, over 2,100sq.m of coffee, and 1,400sq.m of rice, providing him with stable income to raise his children.

These once-desperate refugee settlements have been transformed, with concrete roads now replacing muddy paths, sturdy houses replacing temporary shelters, and children attending school.

Chairman of the Ia O communal People’s Committee Siu Nghiệp said many Cambodian refugees have gained Vietnamese citizenship, and the locality has created favourable conditions for them to establish stable lives here as well as provided them with education support and livelihood development.

Sharing his insights on the remarkable transformation of the Cambodian community, Chairman of the Ia Pnôn Commune People’s Committee Phan Ngọc Tuấn said that Triel village is home to eighty-six households, most of whom were refugees from across the border. Today, 95 per cent of them are working as rubber tappers at the 72 One Member Company Limited under Army Corp 15.

The number of impoverished households continues to decline each year, supported by an accelerated program to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses. These efforts have contributed to the commune's achievement of new-style rural area criteria.

While settling in Việt Nam, these communities maintain a deep connection to their Cambodian heritage. Cross-border family visits and cultural exchanges have been organised to strengthen the bonds between the two nations, fostering a border line of peace, friendship, and development.

The Cambodian villages of Kloong and Triel stand as enduring monuments to the solidarity and friendship between Việt Nam and Cambodia. They are places where human compassion thrives, nurturing a future of peace and prosperity. — VNS