Việt Nam, Cambodia step up defence cooperation

PHNOM PENH – A delegation from Military Region 7 under the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) visited Cambodia from March 25-27, ahead of the neighbouring country’s Choul Chnam Thmey (traditional New Year).

On March 26, the delegation, led by Commander of Military Region 7 Lieutenant General Nguyễn Trường Thắng, extended New Year greetings to Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence.

At a meeting with General Chay Saingyun, Permanent Secretary of State at the ministry, Thắng said that thanks to the support of the Cambodian army, government, and people, relevant search teams under Military Region 7 have repatriated 720 remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who lost their lives in Cambodia during wartime. This effort continues under an agreement between the two governments, he noted.

The Cambodian official expressed deep gratitude for the selfless sacrifices made by Vietnamese volunteer forces in liberating Cambodia from the genocidal regime. He said that Cambodia has built numerous historical sites and friendship monuments, while also educating younger generations about Việt Nam’s support for Cambodia during its past struggles.

According to him, Military Region 7 has provided extensive assistance for his country via providing medical check-ups and medicines, and building a borderline of peace and friendship that facilitates bilateral trade exchanges.

He stated that following the spirit of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability,” units under the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces will continue working closely with the VPA and Military Region 7 to effectively implement bilateral cooperation agreements to further strengthen Vietnam-Cambodia ties for peace, stability, and development.

On March 25, the Vietnamese delegation paid a courtesy call to Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet to extend New Year greetings.

Lieutenant General Thang expressed gratitude to the PM and the Cambodian Government for their commitment to preserving Việt Nam-Cambodia friendship monuments across Cambodia as a way to educate the countries’ younger generations on the traditional friendship.

For his part, PM Hun Manet lauded the sound growth of Việt Nam-Cambodia relationship across all sectors, which has benefited both nations while contributing to regional and global peace, stability, and cooperation. He expressed deep appreciation for Việt Nam’s support, for both Cambodia’s struggle for liberation from the genocidal regime and its current national construction cause. He vowed to further strengthen bilateral relations for future generations.

He said Cambodia values defence cooperation with Việt Nam, pledging to support and facilitate Việt Nam’s efforts to locate and repatriate the remains of the volunteer soldiers. He also expressed his support for Vietnamese defence enterprises effectively operating in Cambodia.

During the visit, the delegation laid wreaths and offered incense at the Cambodia-Việt Nam friendship monument to honour fallen soldiers. They also held discussions with the Vietnamese Embassy, the Vietnam-Cambodia Business Association (VCBA), and key Vietnamese businesses in Phnom Penh, including MB Cambodia and Viettel Cambodia (Metfone). VNS