Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Việt Nam detains influencers accused of cheating customers

April 05, 2025 - 11:43
Vietnamese authorities have arrested several social media influencers for allegedly deceiving customers through misleading advertising of a dietary supplement.
Police have arrested Phạm Quang Linh (Quang Linh Vlogs) and Nguyễn Thị Thái Hằng (Hằng Du Mục), both associated with Chị Em Rọt Group JSC, for allegedly deceiving customers through misleading advertising of a dietary supplement. — Photo courtesy of the police

HCM CITY — Vietnamese authorities have arrested several social media influencers for allegedly misleading consumers through false advertising of a dietary supplement.

On April 4, the Investigative Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security temporarily detained and searched the residences of Phạm Quang Linh (known as Quang Linh Vlogs) and Nguyễn Thị Thái Hằng (Hằng Du Mục), both linked to Chị Em Rọt Group JSC.

The two are being investigated for producing counterfeit food and deceiving consumers, violating Articles 193 and 198 of the Penal Code. Three other individuals have also been arrested on similar charges.

Earlier, the Department of Broadcasting, Television and Electronic Information had fined Linh and Hằng VNĐ70 million (US$2,800) each for promoting Supergreens Gummies — a dietary supplement they claimed could replace natural fibre from fruits and vegetables.

The product, launched by CER Company at the end of 2024, sparked public concern and prompted an investigation by the Việt Nam Food Safety Authority under the Ministry of Health. The inquiry found that the gummies contained just 0.51 grams of fibre — far less than claimed — and did not meet the advertised health benefits.

Former beauty queen Nguyễn Thúc Thùy Tiên was also fined VNĐ25 million (US$960) for promoting the product.

All influencers involved have publicly admitted to the misleading claims and issued apologies. Meanwhile, authorities have inspected the company's manufacturing facility in Đắk Lắk Province to ensure compliance with health regulations.

CER Company has announced it will refund customers who purchased the product between December 12, 2024, and March 14, 2025.

Experts have noted that in recent years, the rise of social media has blurred the lines between genuine expertise and self-promotion. Influencers — many of whom lack professional qualifications — often gain public trust by appearing devoted to charitable causes and presenting themselves as responsible brand ambassadors.

The arrests mark an unprecedented move by Vietnamese authorities, reflecting growing concerns over the influence of social media personalities and the potential harm of misleading advertising. — VNS

Related Stories

Society

Police ordered to ramp up online fraud crackdown

The ministry has also been instructed to monitor and dismantle fraudulent websites, links, applications, and online groups, as well as to block suspicious calls and messages – especially those originating from overseas or using VoIP and OTT applications.

see also

More on this story

Society

Vietnam's aid in Myanmar

Even under extreme conditions, Việt Nam's rescue forces have continued their efforts to support Myanmar and its people in their time of need. So far, the team has helped save one survivor and found 17 victims’ bodies in challenging locations, including hospitals and collapsed high-rise buildings.
Society

Vietnamese rescue team finds 21 victims in Myanmar

After five days in Myanmar, the Vietnamese rescue delegation — comprising both military and police forces — has successfully recovered nearly 20 bodies from the rubble and, in coordination with Turkish and Myanmar teams, rescued one survivor.
Society

Police ordered to ramp up online fraud crackdown

The ministry has also been instructed to monitor and dismantle fraudulent websites, links, applications, and online groups, as well as to block suspicious calls and messages – especially those originating from overseas or using VoIP and OTT applications.
Society

Health Ministry monitors reports of mysterious illness in Russia

The Department of Preventive Medicine has contacted the World Health Organization (WHO) office in Việt Nam to verify the reports. Preliminary information from WHO’s International Health Regulations focal point in Europe suggests that some cases have been linked to Mycoplasma, a type of bacteria known to cause respiratory tract infections.
Society

HCM City cements status as healthcare hub

HCM City has firmly established itself as a premier healthcare centre in the 50 years since national reunification, having built a robust and modern healthcare system and made significant strides in medical research, according to city authorities, marking.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom