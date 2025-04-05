Việt Nam detains influencers accused of cheating customers

HCM CITY — Vietnamese authorities have arrested several social media influencers for allegedly misleading consumers through false advertising of a dietary supplement.

On April 4, the Investigative Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security temporarily detained and searched the residences of Phạm Quang Linh (known as Quang Linh Vlogs) and Nguyễn Thị Thái Hằng (Hằng Du Mục), both linked to Chị Em Rọt Group JSC.

The two are being investigated for producing counterfeit food and deceiving consumers, violating Articles 193 and 198 of the Penal Code. Three other individuals have also been arrested on similar charges.

Earlier, the Department of Broadcasting, Television and Electronic Information had fined Linh and Hằng VNĐ70 million (US$2,800) each for promoting Supergreens Gummies — a dietary supplement they claimed could replace natural fibre from fruits and vegetables.

The product, launched by CER Company at the end of 2024, sparked public concern and prompted an investigation by the Việt Nam Food Safety Authority under the Ministry of Health. The inquiry found that the gummies contained just 0.51 grams of fibre — far less than claimed — and did not meet the advertised health benefits.

Former beauty queen Nguyễn Thúc Thùy Tiên was also fined VNĐ25 million (US$960) for promoting the product.

All influencers involved have publicly admitted to the misleading claims and issued apologies. Meanwhile, authorities have inspected the company's manufacturing facility in Đắk Lắk Province to ensure compliance with health regulations.

CER Company has announced it will refund customers who purchased the product between December 12, 2024, and March 14, 2025.

Experts have noted that in recent years, the rise of social media has blurred the lines between genuine expertise and self-promotion. Influencers — many of whom lack professional qualifications — often gain public trust by appearing devoted to charitable causes and presenting themselves as responsible brand ambassadors.

The arrests mark an unprecedented move by Vietnamese authorities, reflecting growing concerns over the influence of social media personalities and the potential harm of misleading advertising. — VNS