Society

Hà Nội hosts workshop to boost support for landmine victims across ASEAN

April 04, 2025 - 22:56
HÀ NỘI — A national consultation workshop to address rehabilitation and psychosocial support for landmine victims and persons with disabilities convened in Hà Nội on April 4, as part of a broader project to enhance support for landmine survivors across ASEAN member states.

The event was co-hosted by the Việt Nam Association for Supporting Unexploded Ordnance/Mine Action (VNASMA), the ASEAN Regional Mine Action Centre (ARMAC), and the Việt Nam National Mine Action Centre (VNMAC).

In his opening remarks, VNASMA Permanent Vice Chairman Lieut. Gen. Phạm Ngọc Khoa highlighted the association’s decade-long efforts, including 35 large-scale events, each drawing around 500 participants, to educate students and residents in landmine-affected areas. VNASMA has also distributed three books and 3,000 comic books nationwide, reaching millions to boost awareness and prevent accidents. Alongside these campaigns, 35 livelihood support initiatives have aided 6,000 victims and their families, offering vital assistance with support from government bodies, businesses, social and religious groups, volunteers, and the public.

Delegates praised the early collaboration between VNASMA and ARMAC, including field surveys in Huế city and Quảng Bình, both in the central region, as a solid base for deeper ties. They expressed optimism that the discussions would open doors for partnerships with global organisations like the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and humanitarian groups from the Republic of Korea, Singapore, the US, Japan, and beyond.

They noted that insights from the event will refine plans for a comprehensive, effective ASEAN-wide system to assist victims.

A VNMAC survey revealed that since 1975, unexploded ordnance from the war has claimed 42,000 lives and injured 62,000 people, with most victims being breadwinners, ethnic minorities, and children. — VNS

