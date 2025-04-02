Annual Việt Nam-Cambodia business dialogue held in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH — The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia and the Việt Nam-Cambodia Business Association (VCBA) jointly hosted a business dialogue on April 2, aiming to enhance Vietnamese business and investment activities in the Cambodian market.

The annual event attracted around 150 delegates, including Vietnamese businesses and Vietnamese-origin companies operating in Cambodia across various sectors such as finance, banking, insurance, telecommunications, agriculture, construction, interior design, food services, transportation, logistics, trade, healthcare, and tourism.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Nguyễn Minh Vũ highlighted that the dialogue took place in the context of increasingly strengthened traditional friendship and win-win and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, a priority consistently upheld by their senior leaders. This favourable environment, he noted, presents opportunities for businesses and investors from both sides to enhance economic collaboration toward boosting bilateral trade turnover to US$20 billion in the near future.

Despite global uncertainties, Việt Nam remains the fifth-largest investor in Cambodia, with 215 projects worth more than $2.94 billion. Notable Vietnamese enterprises in Cambodia include Metfone, BIDC Bank, Angkor Milk, and Thaco Agri.

The diplomat stressed that through this forum, the embassy and VCBA aim to gather and convey business recommendations to relevant authorities in both nations. This effort seeks to address challenges and create a more favourable investment and business environment for Vietnamese enterprises and Vietnamese-origin businesses in Cambodia, enabling them to expand and operate more effectively in this promising market.

VCBA Chairman Oknha Leng Rithy expressed his hope that the dialogue will provide participants with insights into market opportunities, policy understanding, and potential partnerships, fostering business connectivity and facilitating investment in key sectors.

Ho Sivyong, head of the general department of trade support services at Cambodia’s Ministry of Commerce, shared optimism that the event would strengthen bilateral business ties and identify areas for cooperation. He urged entrepreneurs and investors from both countries to capitalise on this chance to expand their business ventures with government support.

During its panel discussions, delegates shared success stories, challenges, and solutions related to their operations in Cambodia. They underscored the importance of building a strong network among Vietnamese firms and investors in Cambodia to enhance collaboration, ensure timely access to market information, and effectively address obstacles. — VNS