Đà Nẵng, RoK's Pyeongtaek partner in semiconductors, high technology

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city of Đà Nẵng and Pyeongtaek city of Republic of Korea (RoK) on April 2 agreed to promote exchanges and collaboration in key sectors, including semiconductors, high technology, clean energy, logistics, and port operations, as well as education, culture, sports, and labour.

To this effect, an agreement was signed during the meeting between Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Đà Nẵng Lê Trung Chinh and visiting Pyeongtaek Mayor Jung Jang Seon in the city.

Chinh expressed his satisfaction with the rapid development of ties between Đà Nẵng and Pyeongtaek, emphasising that the signed agreement will facilitate smooth and effective cooperation. He highlighted Pyeongtaek’s ambition to become a high-tech city, a green, environmentally friendly city, a key transportation hub, and a cultural and tourism centre.

Notably, Pyeongtaek is home to one of the RoK’s five largest ports and serves as a major semiconductor hub. He urged Pyeongtaek authorities to promote investment opportunities in Đà Nẵng's semiconductor sector and help connect businesses from both cities.

Jung praised Đà Nẵng’s progress and noted its popularity as a tourist destination among Pyeongtaek residents. Acknowledging the Vietnamese city’s efforts in attracting foreign investment, he stated that Pyeongtaek’s delegation includes business representatives who come to explore opportunities in Đà Nẵng. He expressed hope that companies from both cities could leverage their advantages and preferential policies to boost economic collaboration.

Pyeongtaek is an industrial city with modern economic and educational facilities. It aims to develop into a "1-million-strong special city," focusing on semiconductors, hydrogen energy, and future automotive industries. The city is currently building the world’s largest semiconductor infrastructure, including the 2.89-million-sq.m Samsung Electronics Pyeongtaek Campus. Pyeongtaek port is the fifth largest in the RoK and plays a crucial role in serving imports and exports for the central region and Seoul.

Before partnering with Pyeongtaek, Đà Nẵng had already established cooperative relations with four other RoK localities, including Changwon (1997), Daegu (2004), Hwaseong (2008), and Jeju (2023).

These partnerships have supported cooperation in tourism, training, culture and smart city development. By the end of 2024, the RoK had invested in 285 projects in Đà Nẵng, with a total registered capital of $382 million, ranking among the top five foreign investors in the city. — VNS