Draft private economic development plan to be submitted for approval

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has ordered members of the National Steering Committee for Private Economic Development to study and promptly complete the draft development plan for submission to the Politburo for approval.

Chairing the second meeting of the committee on Wednesday, he told the members to accurately assess the role of the private economy, objectively analyse its current state, and identify limitations and challenges.

He said the private economy must be regarded as a key driver of development.

The PM added that the time available to develop the private economy proposal is limited, while the issue itself is complex, broad in scope, involving many stakeholders, and affecting all levels, sectors and localities.

The Cabinet leader affirmed that developing the private economy is crucial for national development, especially in the new era of the nation's rise.

He highlighted the need to accelerate the completion of key tasks for the 2021-25 term, carry out a revolution in restructuring the political system's organisational apparatus and promote breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation for rapid and sustainable development.

The focus is on developing green economy, digital economy, knowledge-based economy, circular economy and sharing economy, particularly in emerging industries such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things, he said.

After its establishment, the steering committee held its first meeting to introduce itself, outline its programme, and identify the main tasks, perspectives, goals and orientations for developing the private economic development proposal for submission to the Politburo.

Following this, the steering committee organised eight seminars, conducted field surveys in various regions, and gathered feedback from ministries, sectors, localities, and committee members to further refine the proposal.

PM Chính asked the committee members to develop feasible and effective mechanisms and policies for private economy growth in alignment with a market economy and Việt Nam’s international commitments. VNS