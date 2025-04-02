Vietnamese firms and success stories in Belgium

BRUSSELS — Vietnamese businesses in Belgium have shared their success and inspiring stories at a recent business talk held in Brussels, demonstrating their adaptability and innovation in their approach to the European market.

Nam & Son Group showcased its niche home sauna services, while EmaxSolar capitalised on rapid order fulfillment to build market share.

President of the Vietnamese Business Association in Belgium (VBAB) Nguyễn Thành Vinh, CEO of Sir Tailor, underscored his company's resilience in the textile sector through strategic positioning and commitment to quality.

Vietnamese agricultural exports are making significant inroads into the European market, reflecting a shift towards high-value trade strategies. Quách Hoàng Thái, co-founder and marketing director of Linsan, leads this effort. Linsan, headquartered in the Czech Republic, was the first company to export ST25 rice - the "world’s best rice" - to Europe, alongside fresh coconuts, green-skinned pomelos, dragon fruit, and lychees. In 2025, Linsan aims to export 500 tonnes of fresh lychees from Tân Yên to Europe and the US, said Thái.

Linsan’s MOVA project signals a strategic expansion into Europe. "Last year, we launched a factory in France," said Thai, adding that the company is scaling up its MOVA-branded products across major European countries.

Belgian businesses are also recognising Việt Nam as a high-growth investment destination. Maxime Heylen, CEO of Far Logistics, highlighted the importance of understanding Việt Nam’s regulatory framework, while Philippe Mairlot, CEO of Mage Mar International, pointed to Việt Nam’s strong economic growth as a compelling reason for logistics sector investment.

Vietnamese trade and agricultural representatives in Belgium and the EU provided critical insights into market access. Vietnamese Trade Counsellor Trần Ngọc Quân and Agricultural Counsellor Trần Văn Công emphasised that while EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) opens substantial trade opportunities, compliance with the EU’s strict quality, safety, and technical standards is essential for long-term success.

Since EVFTA took effect in August 2020, Việt Nam’s exports to the EU have surged, with bilateral trade reaching US$68.4 billion in 2024, a 47.5 per cent increase from 2020. Việt Nam-Belgium trade rebounded to $4.45 billion in 2024, positioning Belgium as one of Việt Nam’s key European trade partners. Belgium currently has 100 investment projects in Việt Nam, valued at $1.1 billion, focused on logistics, renewable energy, and maritime transport.

Agriculture remains a cornerstone of cooperation under the Strategic Partnership in Agriculture established in 2018, fostering technical collaboration as well as cooperation in sustainable food production. — VNS