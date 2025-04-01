Singapore officially opens market for poultry products from Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has officially approved the imports of a number of poultry meat and eggs products from Việt Nam, the Việt Nam Trade Office in Singapore announced on Tuesday.

The approved products include heat-processed poultry meat from CPV Food Co., Ltd and Meatdeli Hanoi Co., Ltd., and canned poultry eggs and meat (excluding beef) that have been sterilised under high temperatures and pressures, as recommended by the Department of Livestock and Veterinary Affairs.

This marks an important milestone in the agricultural trade relations between the two countries and is expected to boost export turnover of Việt Nam’s livestock products.

To be approved for export to the Singapore market, Vietnamese ministries and enterprises have closely coordinated with the SFA to conduct rigorous surveys, inspections, field evaluations and online assessments.

Two companies have invested in modernising their production processes and technology to comply with SFA’s standards on food safety, operating procedures, traceability and worker training.

A representative from the Việt Nam Trade Office in Singapore said: "This achievement is proof that Việt Nam’s livestock and agricultural products have the ability and great potential to conquer demanding markets.

“This is a significant milestone for Việt Nam’s livestock industry, serving as an important foundation not only for the businesses licensed this time, but also as a steppingstone for other enterprises to enter the Singapore market, which has very strict regulations and standards.”

However, this also presents a challenge for businesses in terms of controlling and maintaining product quality and stable output to sustain their position in a highly competitive market, according to the representative. — BIZHUB/VNS