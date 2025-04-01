Economic policies to take effect in April

HÀ NỘI — A number of policies related to the economic sector will come into effect in April.

Resolution No 171/2024/QH15 of the National Assembly details the pilot implementation of commercial housing projects through agreements on land use rights or existing land use rights. It will take effect on April 1.

According to Clause 3, Article 3 of the Resolution, real estate business organisations receiving land use rights transfers or land use right conversion from agricultural land to implement the pilot project must be approved by the Provincial People's Council. The pilot projects must meet specific conditions, such as land area, the total plot area for the project, in line with the local land use planning, urban planning and housing development plans approved by the local authorities.

Resolution No 70/2025/UBTVQH15 of the National Assembly Standing Committee stipulates the principles, criteria, and norms for allocating public investment funds from the state budget for the 2026-30 period. It will also come into effect on April 1.

Accordingly, mountainous, border and island regions will be prioritised for funding to reduce development gaps. No more than 30 per cent of the central government’s budget will be allocated to specific local projects, distributed by sector.

Circular No. 09/2025/TT-BTC by the Ministry of Finance, detailing the mechanism for managing and using State budget funds to implement the 'Support Programme for Sustainable Private Sector Enterprises in the 2022-25 period, will be effective from April 20.

The State budget will support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in sustainable business according to Program 167 and the provisions of Decree No 80/2021/NĐ-CP, which details and guides some aspects of the Law on Support for SMEs. Relevant agencies and organisations are responsible for identifying eligible support content and beneficiaries in accordance with regulations.

Circular No 13/2025/TT-BTC, also issued by the Ministry of Finance, regulates the fees, collection, management, and use of service fees for maintaining the digital signature certificate verification system. It will come into effect on April 10.

The fee payer is any organisation licensed to provide trusted services. The service fee for public digital signature certification is VNĐ3,000 per month per certificate issued to an organisation or business. For timestamping services and data message certification, the fee is VNĐ4,200,000 (US$164) per month per certificate issued to a trusted service provider.

The fee is calculated from the effective month of the certificate until the month before its expiration, suspension or revocation. — BIZHUB/VNS