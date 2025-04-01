Ninh Thuận strives to increase occupancy rate of industrial parks

NINH THUẬN – Ninh Thuận Province is implementing many solutions to increase the attraction of investment projects in industrial parks and industrial clusters to develop production and business.

It plans to contribute to improving land use efficiency, creating more jobs for workers, and contributing to the overall growth of local Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP).

The province currently has three operating industrial parks, including Thành Hải Industrial Park in Phan Rang - Tháp Chàm City, Du Long Industrial Park in Thuận Bắc District and Phước Nam Industrial Park in Thuận Nam District.

To date, these industrial parks have attracted 43 secondary investment projects with total registered capital of nearly VNĐ6 trillion (US$236 million).

Of these projects, 21 have been put into stable production and business operations and four other projects are partially operating.

Production activities mainly focus on industries such as food processing, seafood processing and agricultural products for export, construction materials production, garments and other light industries.

The industrial parks have created jobs for nearly 10,700 local workers, with an average income of about VNĐ7.5 million ($300) per person per month.

Investing in factories in industrial parks has brought about remarkable development for many companies. A typical example is VietFarm Food Joint Stock Company (belong to GC Food Group) located in Thành Hải Industrial Park, which is currently the largest aloe vera processing factory in Việt Nam.

Nguyễn Văn Thứ, chairman of GC Food Joint Stock Company, said that VietFarm has invested in modern production lines and technology that meet the international standard FSSC 22000. Modern technologies are applied in the production process, along with modern machinery systems, helping the factory's capacity reach over 120 tonnes of raw materials per day.

The company's aloe vera products have been exported to more than 20 countries, conquering demanding markets such as Japan, South Korea, the EU, the US and Middle East. It aims to become the top manufacturer of aloe vera products in Southeast Asia within the next three years.

Currently, GC Food has built an aloe vera raw material farm of ​​over 200ha certified by VietGAP and GlobalGAP, creating a closed supply chain with cooperatives and aloe vera growers in Ninh Thuận.

The company not only purchases products from farmers but also provides seeds, technical support and ensures stable output, helping aloe vera growers have a stable income with an average profit of up to VNĐ300 million ($11,800) per hectare per year.

To attract investment projects, the province considers investment in developing technical infrastructure of industrial parks is a key solution.

Accordingly, the province is providing maximum support for the construction progress of infrastructure in industrial parks in the area.

In addition, the Provincial Industrial Park Management Board also regularly reviews and eliminates inappropriate administrative procedures to shorten waiting times for businesses.

This year, the province strives to have a 100 per cent occupancy rate in Thành Hải Industrial Park; Phước Nam Industrial Park and Du Long Industrial Park have an occupancy rate of 30-40 per cent.

Located in the South Central Coast region, Ninh Thuận still has a lot of room for development with a large land fund, seas and forests.

It is located at the intersection of three strategic traffic axes, National Highway No.1A, North-South Expressway, North-South Railway and National Highway No 27 to the Southern Central Highlands, which are favourable conditions for the locality to expand trade and connect investment cooperation and development with regions and economic centres of the whole country. – VNS