Phước An port welcomes major container vessel

ĐỒNG NAI — The first container ship from SITC International Holdings Co. Ltd, a leading container shipping company in Asia, arrived at the Phước An Port in the southern province of Đồng Nai on Monday.

Representatives from Petrovietnam Phước An Port Investment and Operation JSC (PAP) and Saigon Newport Corporation (SNP) welcomed the vessel and their SITC partners.

The ship has a deadweight tonnage (DWT) of nearly 13,000 tonnes and carried nearly 1,000 TEUs of cargo. After unloading, the goods will be distributed to businesses across the Southeastern region.

The vessel's arrival highlights the strong demand for global shipping and reaffirms Việt Nam's strategic position in regional and global logistics networks.

Phước An is the largest and first eco-friendly port in Đồng Nai, utilising electric forklifts, tractors, and cranes. Covering over 550 hectares and costing more than $1 billion to build, the port is being developed in three phases, with the first completed last year.

The final construction will include a 160-hectare terminal area with a total berth length of over 2,800 metres, featuring nine container berths capable of handling vessels up to 100,000 DWT.

Upon full completion, the port will have an annual capacity of 7 million TEUs. — VNS