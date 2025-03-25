Việt Nam has 17 inland container ports

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyễn Xuân Sang has signed a decision announcing the official list of 17 inland container depots (IDCs) across 12 provinces and centrally-governed cities in Việt Nam.

The northern port city of Hải Phòng leads with four dry ports, namely Tân Cảng Hải Phòng, Đình Vũ-Quảng Bình, Hoàng Thành and Nam Đình Vũ. Bắc Ninh Province, also in the north, follows with the three ports of Tân Cảng Quế Võ, Tiên Sơn, and Tân Chi. Meanwhile, the southern province of Đồng Nai is home to Tân Cảng Nhơn Trạch and Tân Cảng Long Bình.

The remaining eight IDCs are distributed across the provinces of Lào Cai, Phú Thọ, Quảng Ninh, Hà Nam, Ninh Bình as well as Hà Nội in the northern region, and the southern provinces of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu and Bình Dương.

According to the Government Decree No 38/2017/ND-CP, dated April 4, 2017, IDCs form a crucial part of the country’s transportation infrastructure network. They serve as key logistics hubs, supporting the operations of seaports, airports, inland waterway ports, railway stations and border checkpoints, while also functioning as customs clearance sites for imports and exports.

Dry ports perform essential functions such as receiving and dispatching containerised goods, loading and unloading cargo from containers, temporary storage of goods and containers, along with providing container maintenance and repair services. — VNS