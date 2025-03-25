VNDirect to divest from Goldsun Food

HÀ NỘI — VNDirect Securities Corporation has announced its decision to divest its entire stake in Goldsun Food, the company behind well-known restaurant chains such as King BBQ and ThaiExpress.

This move comes less than a year after VNDirect's initial investment in the company.​

The securities firm's decision to divest from Goldsun Food involves transferring its entire stake to an undisclosed buyer.

The details of the transaction, including the sale price and the identity of the acquiring party, have not been disclosed.

VNDirect's Board of Directors has authorised the CEO to negotiate terms, identify suitable buyers, and finalise the sale, indicating a strategic shift in the company's investment portfolio.​

In May 2024, VNDirect acquired a 5.5 per cent equity stake in Goldsun Food, which translated into a significant 36 per cent voting right within the company, underscoring VNDirect's influential role in corporate decisions.

The investment was valued at about VNĐ78.4 billion (US$3.1 million).

Goldsun Food, established in 2020 through the transformation of Redsun-ITI, has quaickly become a leading player in Việt Nam's food and beverage (F&B) sector.

The company boasts a diverse portfolio of 13 distinct culinary brands, including King BBQ, Tasaki BBQ, ThaiExpress, Hotpot Story, Buk Buk, Khao Lao and Sushi Kei. Operating over 170 restaurants nationwide, Goldsun Food serves approximately 2.4 million customers annually.​ — BIZHUB.VN/VNS