Reference exchange rate up VNĐ18 at week’s beginning

HÀ NỘI — The State Bank of Việt Nam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at VNĐ24,831 per dollar on Monday, up VNĐ18 from the last work day of the previous week.

With the current trading band of +/- 5 per cent, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is VNĐ26,073 per dollar and the floor rate VNĐ23,589 per dollar.

At major commercial banks, the opening-hour rates saw increases.

At 8.35am, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at VNĐ25,420 per dollar and the selling rate VNĐ25,780 per dollar, up VNĐ40 from the March 22 morning session. — VNS