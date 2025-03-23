Investment for mega port project in Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu approved

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has signed Decision No 650/QĐ-TTg, approving the investment policy for the Long Sơn Mỹ Xuân General Port Project, with a total investment of over VNĐ2.38 trillion (US$93.3 million).

Accordingly, the Long Sơn Mỹ Xuân General Port Project will be built within the Thị Vải port area in Mỹ Xuân Ward, Phú Mỹ Town, Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province.

Its development is part of a broader plan to complete the Thị Vải port area in accordance with the approved master plan.

The project will require an investment of over VNĐ2.38 trillion and will be implemented on a land area of approximately 41.65ha.

The investor responsible for the project is Long Sơn Co., Ltd.

The construction of the general port aims to support economic activities, facilitate the operations of industrial zones within the province and surrounding areas and meet the growing demand for construction materials in the region.

Additionally, the project seeks to maximise the advantages of the region’s natural conditions, geographical location and ongoing transportation infrastructure developments. This will contribute to socio-economic growth in Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province, as well as the southern region.

The Long Sơn Mỹ Xuân General Port Project will include a main berth with a length of 270m, capable of accommodating general cargo ships of up to 30,000 DWT, four barge berths with a combined length of 530m, capable of receiving ships and barges with a capacity of up to 7,500 DWT and a warehouse system and a cement grinding facility with a production capacity of 2.3 million tonnes per year.

Under the decision, the Ministry of Finance will be responsible for assessing the investment policy, providing recommendations and ensuring compliance with State management regulations in accordance with investment laws and relevant legal frameworks.

Other ministries, Government agencies and the People's Committee of Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province will be responsible for evaluating the investment policy within their respective jurisdictions. Their assessments and approvals must comply with the Investment Law and other applicable legal provisions.

The provincial People's Committee is tasked with allocating land in accordance with the approved land-use plan, port development plans and regulations issued by competent authorities. This will ensure that the investor can implement the project in compliance with land laws.

The provincial People's Committee of Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu must ensure that sufficient land is allocated for reforestation efforts to maintain a balance between environmental protection and economic development.

The conversion of land for other purposes will only be permitted if all conditions specified in Article 19 of the Forestry Law are met. The local authorities must strictly protect forest areas designated for conversion and only allow land-use changes once all legal procedures are completed.

The People's Committee must also monitor and supervise the investor throughout the process of converting forest land for alternative uses. Additionally, they must oversee the project's implementation to ensure compliance with legal regulations, including financial mobilisation activities.

The Ministry of Construction is required to urgently approve the detailed zoning plan for port land and water areas in the province. This zoning plan will provide the legal foundation for project implementation. Furthermore, the ministry must guide the investor in reviewing and finalising project documentation for the feasibility study phase.

The Ministry of Agriculture and the Environment must assist and guide the People's Committee in matters related to land allocation, land leasing and the conversion of forest land for other uses. These processes must align with approved planning guidelines and legal regulations.

Additionally, the ministry must support the investor in completing the required environmental impact assessments. The investor must adhere to all environmental protection regulations, including those concerning water resource management, throughout the project’s implementation. — VNS