Vietnam Expo 2025 to highlight supporting industries

HÀ NỘI — The 34th Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2025), an annual event organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, will take place from April 2-5 at the Hanoi International Centre for Exhibition (ICE).

According to the organiser, this year’s expo will feature a dedicated zone for electronics, machinery, and supporting industries.

A highlight of the event will be a supporting industry pavilion, co-organised with the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the Hà Nội Association for Key Industrial Products (HAMI), gathering reputable domestic manufacturers.

Exhibitors will not only showcase products but also demonstrate production capabilities, fostering connections between Vietnamese businesses and foreign investors.

The pavilion will feature leading Vietnamese firms such as Viet Phap SHAL Aluminum, Hoàng Vũ Stainless Steel, Vinacomin, and Vnsteel Thăng Long, alongside international manufacturers from the Republic of Korea, China, and Belarus, and others.

The event will also host key seminars on green transition and supply chain development, including discussions on exports to the EU, AI applications in cross-border trade, and sustainable industrial growth.

Notably, the Supply Link programme will facilitate one-on-one business matching between 10 foreign direct investment (FDI) firms and 100 Vietnamese suppliers in the supporting industry.

Việt Nam currently has around 3,100 mechanical engineering firms, accounting for 30 per cent of the country’s processing and manufacturing enterprises.

However, supporting industries remain underdeveloped, with only 500 enterprises involved, just 0.2 per cent of Việt Nam's total businesses.

Additionally, over 30 per cent of firms still rely entirely on manual equipment, with less than 10 per cent utilising automation or robotics, posing challenges for the efforts toward green transition. — VNS