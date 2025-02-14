Approximately 500 exhibitors to gather at Vietnam Expo 2025

HÀ NỘI — Around 500 exhibitors are expected at the country's most prestigious trade promotion event, the 34th Vietnam International Trade Fair (VIETNAM EXPO 2025), which will officially take place from April 2 to 5 in the capital city of Hà Nội.

Việt Nam considers science, technology and innovation as a critical factor for development to reach its goal of becoming a modern industrialised nation by 2030 and a developed, high-income country by 2045.

With the theme of 'Step together in a digitised world', VIETNAM EXPO 2025 is expected to bring new technology to revitalise the oldest trade promotion event in Việt Nam. As a result, local and global businesses will not only attend to seize traditional collaboration opportunities, but will also showcase platforms and high-tech solutions to enhance competitiveness, increase value and create more valuable opportunities.

The 34th Vietnam International Trade Fair will bring together approximately 500 businesses exhibiting at 550 booths.

As a major event for the industry and trade sector, there are five main categories in different pavilions at the event.

Global firms and trade organisations from various countries around the world will gather at the international pavilion, seeking business and investment opportunities in Việt Nam.

The Việt Nam export and investment promotion pavilion will showcase the competitiveness, key export sectors and investment potential of various Vietnamese provinces and cities.

A pavilion for the electronics, machinery and supporting industries will present high-tech products, machinery, electronic components and industrial support solutions.

The digital technology and e-commerce pavilion will introduce platforms, digital solutions and e-commerce services optimised for a variety of industrial sectors.

Finally, the agricultural products, food and beverage pavilion will help boost exports by showcasing signature agricultural products, food and beverages directly to consumers as well as other businesses.

Aside from showing the diversity of exhibition categories and the quality of exhibitors’ products and services, VIETNAM EXPO 2025 will also focus on creating supply and demand connections through a wide variety of activities, specialised seminars and high-level forums with different discussion sessions and topics to maximise efficiency and productivity during the four-day exhibition. — VNS