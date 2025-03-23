Vingroup proposes $4b metro line to connect District 7, Cần Giờ

HCM CITY — Vingroup, Việt Nam’s largest private corporation, has proposed a US$4 billion metro line spanning 48.5km to link District 7 with the Cần Giờ coastal urban area.

The plan, submitted to the HCM City People’s Committee, aims to enhance connectivity between the city centre and Cần Giờ, identified as a key urban railway route.

The line will start at Nguyễn Văn Linh Boulevard in District 7 and end near a 39-hectare site in Long Hoa Commune.

Designed as a double-track elevated system, it will accommodate 30,000 to 40,000 passengers per hour in each direction.

The project is estimated at VNĐ102.4 trillion (over $4 billion) and will utilise a public-private partnership model.

Vingroup plans to begin the investment preparation phase this year, with construction expected to start in 2026 and operations by 2028.

Cần Giờ, located 50km from downtown HCM City, is renowned for its mangrove forests and cultural heritage, making it a target for tourism development.

The metro project aligns with HCM City’s goal to complete seven metro lines by 2035, totaling 355km, with an overall investment of over $67 billion. — VNS