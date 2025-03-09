HCM City celebrates success of first metro line after three months of commercial operations

HCM CITY — On Sunday, March 9, HCM City celebrated the official inauguration of its very first metro line, the Bến Thành-Suối Tiên metro, after nearly three months of commercial operations.

The line, which connects Bến Thành Market in District 1 and Suối Tiên Theme Park in Thủ Đức City, began operations on December 22 after years of delays.

The event took place at the Bến Thành-Park 23/9 Station in District 1 downtown and attracted over 500 attendees, including representatives from both Việt Nam and Japan.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Nguyễn Văn Được, chairman of the city's People’s Committee, said: “After 17 years of planning and 12 years of construction, today’s inauguration represents a significant leap forward for public transportation in our city.”

“The new metro line is designed to meet the growing travel needs of our residents and is a crucial step toward creating a modern and sustainable public transit system,” he noted, adding that this is the beginning of the city's 510km metro network that serves the 10 million-people population.

The inauguration of the metro line comes at a meaningful time, as HCM City and the entire nation are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification Day and the 10th Vietnam-Japan Festival.

Miyazaki Katsura, executive senior vice president of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), said: “It has taken 17 years from the start of construction to reaching this significant milestone, which is supported by Japanese ODA and expertise.”

In just over two months, the metro line has served about 4.5 million passengers, with locals thrilled to escape traffic jams and enjoy a more comfortable travel experience, she added.

Katsura also highlighted the city’s ongoing initiatives, such as electric buses connecting to metro stations and transit-oriented development.

These efforts will ease congestion, reduce air pollution and boost the local economy, assuring continued JICA support for HCM City’s urban railway system.

“As JICA, we are committed to providing ongoing support for the growth of this urban railway system for years to come,” she said.

Ticket options

Passengers enjoyed free rides on the metro, along with access to 17 electric bus routes connecting to it during the first month.

The metro offers a variety of ticket options to cater to different needs, including single-ride, one-day, three-day and monthly passes.

Fares for single rides range from VNĐ7,000 to VNĐ20,000, depending on distance, with discounts for cashless payments bringing prices down to VNĐ6,000 to VNĐ19,000.

For those needing a monthly pass, the cost is VNĐ300,000, with a generous 50 per cent discount for students.

One-day and three-day tickets are available for VNĐ40,000 and VNĐ90,000, respectively, allowing unlimited travel within those timeframes.

The metro waives fares for elderly passengers and those with disabilities.

The line features 17 trains, each with three carriages, accommodating up to 930 passengers (147 seated and 783 standing).

On average, nine trains will operate daily from 5am to 10pm, facilitating nearly 200 trips serving over 76,000 passengers and generating daily revenue exceeding VNĐ1 billion.

The trains will run every eight to 12 minutes, with an estimated travel time of about 30 minutes from the terminal station, Suối Tiên Theme Park in Thủ Đức City, to the iconic Bến Thành Market in District 1.

Each stop will last around 30 seconds, ensuring a smooth and efficient travel experience for all.

Challenging journey

Approved in 2007, the Bến Thành – Suối Tiên metro line took 17 years to commence operations due to various challenges, including financial constraints encountered during its implementation.

With a total investment of VNĐ43.7 trillion (US$1.72 billion), the line spans 19.7 kilometres and comprises 14 stations, three of which are located underground in the city centre.

HCM City is now preparing to initiate construction of its second metro line in 2026.

This project is estimated to cost nearly VNĐ47.90 trillion ($1.80 billion) and will extend 11km through six districts: 1, 3, 10, 12, Tân Bình and Tân Phú.

Việt Nam is characterised by a motorbike culture, particularly in major cities such as HCM City and Hà Nội, both of which face worsening traffic congestion.

The introduction of the city’s first metro line aims to mitigate this issue by encouraging the use of public transportation.

Hà Nội, the capital of Việt Nam, inaugurated the country’s first metro service, the Cát Linh – Hà Đông metro line, in 2021, a decade after the commencement of construction. — VNS