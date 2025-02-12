HCM City’s Metro Line 1 introduces cashless payment system, green utilities

HCM CITY — The HCM City Urban Railway Company No. 1 (HURC1), Mastercard, and Samsung Electronics Vietnam on February 12 announced their partnership in promoting a cashless payment system and green utilities along the city's Metro Line 1 (Bến Thành - Suối Tiên).

According to HURC1 Deputy Director Văn Thị Hữu Tâm, the parties will work together to keep passengers updated on the southern economic hub’s digital citizen and Metro HURC apps as well as various digital utilities across 14 stations. Information showcased also include contactless card payment options, online ticket purchases via in-station screens, self-service kiosks guiding cashless transactions, and ticket counters.

The collaboration will equip 17 metro trains with 206 onboard screens displaying information, news, and entertainment content, while 46 kiosk screens at stations will assist passengers with service usage and enquiries. Additionally, charging stations will be installed at stations to serve commuters needing to power up their mobile devices.

Metro Line 1 began operations on December 22, 2024. With an investment of VNĐ43.7 trillion (US$1.72 billion), it spans 19.7km and includes 14 stations, three of which are underground in the city centre. The line comprises 17 trains, each consisting of three carriages, with a total capacity of 930 passengers (147 seated and 783 standing). The interval between trains will range from 8-12 minutes, with an estimated journey time of around 30 minutes from the first to the final stations (the Suối Tiên Theme Park in Thủ Đức City to Bến Thành Market in District 1).

In a related move, the municipal Urban Railway Management Board has announced a plan to inaugurate the metro line on March 9 at the elevated section of the Bến Thành station, after nearly two months of commercial operations. — VNSA