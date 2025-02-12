Việt Nam conducts citizen protection in Japan assault

TOKYO — The labour management board at the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan on February 12 contacted labour unions to gather updates and implement citizen protection measures for a Vietnamese worker who was assaulted by a Japanese national.

Japanese media reported on February 10 that Yasuhiro Kuwabara, 40, had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly kicking the Vietnamese worker, 30, in the head from behind as the victim was descending a staircase at a construction site in Fukuoka city.

The victim fell down the stairs, suffering a brain concussion that required hospitalisation. He has been discharged but still needs ongoing medical monitoring. — VNS