HCM City’s health sector accelerates digital transformation to enhance services

HCM CITY — The healthcare sector in HCM City has been making significant strides in adopting digital technology, with the goal of establishing a smart healthcare system that delivers more efficient, accessible, and convenient services to the public.

Hospitals in the city have digitised patient records, ensuring that information is securely stored while remaining easily retrievable and transferrable across healthcare facilities.

According to the municipal Department of Health, the implementation of electronic medical records has led to shorter diagnostic and treatment times, reduced administrative burdens, allowed doctors to focus more on patient care, and minimised the likelihood of medical errors.

Many hospitals have also introduced telemedicine, linking healthcare stations with specialists at general and specialised hospitals throughout the city. Telemedicine provides invaluable professional support, especially in challenging or rare cases, and offers continued education and consultation for healthcare workers at local health stations.

The use of telemedicine extends beyond consultations, also enabling remote training, sharing medical expertise, updating treatment protocols, and facilitating ongoing professional development for hospitals across the southern region.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being integrated into medical practices. For instance, Bình Dân Hospital has pioneered robotic surgery, while Military Hospital 175 uses robots for bone biopsies in hard-to-reach areas. AI is also enhancing imaging diagnostics (such as X-ray, CT scans, and MRIs) at multiple hospitals, and AI-driven radiation therapy planning at Hồ Chí Minh City Oncology Hospital has improved treatment precision while reducing time. Nhân Dân 115 Hospital has become the first in the country to apply the AI RAPID software for thrombolysis interventions, providing life-saving treatment for patients with cerebral infarctions within six hours of hospitalisation.

In addition to medical care, community health management and epidemic prevention efforts have also embraced digital solutions. Since 2016, the Hồ Chí Minh City Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has employed a Geographic Information System (GIS) to track and manage infectious diseases effectively.

Associate Prof. Dr. Tăng Chí Thượng, Director of the municipal Department of Health, emphasised that developing a smart healthcare system is essential for enhancing service quality.

However, he also noted that the city faces challenges in advancing its digital healthcare efforts. He assured that the city would continue to accelerate digital transformation in the sector, striving to build a more advanced, transparent, and efficient healthcare system that best serves the public. — VNS