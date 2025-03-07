An Giang to repair, eliminate temporary, dilapidated houses

AN GIANG — The Mekong Delta province of An Giang plans to spend over VNĐ300 billion (US$11.7 million) for repairing and eliminating temporary and dilapidated houses.

The An Giang Provincial Party Committee recently held a conference to implement a programme to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses in the province.

According to the People's Committee, total demand for temporary and dilapidated houses elimination in the province amounts to 4,906 households, including 4,280 households needing new houses and 626 requiring house repairs.

The households eligible for support include those who have contributed to the revolutionary cause, poor and near-poor households under national target programmes, and those under the local initiative to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses.

Based on a review conducted by local authorities, 3,335 households meet the conditions to proceed with construction or repair, while 1,571 households have yet to meet the requirements due to issues like lack of residential land, living on borrowed land, or being in the process of legalising land use rights.

The total estimated budget for this project is over VNĐ301.3 billion.

Of this amount, the central government will contribute more than VNĐ50.1 billion, the provincial budget will add over VNĐ2.6 billion, and more than VNĐ248.4 billion will come from a national fundraising campaign and local contributions.

As of now, An Giang has mobilised VNĐ139 billion for this initiative.

The province has also introduced eight standard house designs to assist poor and near-poor households.

By early March 2025, the province had started construction on 773 houses, including 701 new builds and 72 repairs.

Among them, 360 houses have already been completed and handed over, comprising 306 new constructions and 54 repairs.

To accelerate the elimination of temporary and dilapidated houses, An Giang aims to largely complete the programme by the end of June 2025 and fully wrap it up by the end of September 2025.

Long Xuyên City and Châu Đốc City are set to complete their respective programmes by the first quarter of 2025.

To ensure timely and effective implementation, the An Giang Provincial People’s Committee has instructed localities to promptly disburse the funds allocated by the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and strictly manage the programme to avoid any misuse, waste, or wrongdoing.

An Giang Provincial Party Secretary Lê Hồng Quang urged districts to swiftly implement the programme and regularly monitor and inspect the progress. — VNS