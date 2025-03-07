Female doctor follows family tradition of caring leprosy patients

HÀ NỘI —Dr Lê Thị Mai, head of the treatment division at the Central Dermatology Hospital, always holds close the words of her mentors: "To treat leprosy, you must see the patients as family."

"Leprosy is a rare and often forgotten disease," she said. "Stigma has driven countless lives into the shadows, where patients have spent decades in isolation within leprosy colonies."

When she joined the Central Dermatology Hospital in 2004, she never imagined that her work would turn into a lifelong commitment.

Originally trained in dentistry, Dr Mai's path took a profound turn when she married into a family of doctors dedicated to treating leprosy. She developed a deep connection to the fight against the disease through them.

She is the daughter-in-law of Dr Trần Hữu Ngoạn, a pioneer in leprosy treatment in Việt Nam. The late expert, former director of Quy Hòa Leprosy Hospital, famously injected himself with Mycobacterium leprae—the bacterium that causes leprosy—to prove that the disease was not as contagious as feared.

In 1961, after graduating from Hà Nội Medical University, Dr. Ngoạn volunteered to work at the Quỳnh Lập Leprosy Treatment Area in Nghệ An Province.

Since then, he devoted his life to leprosy patients, a disease that was heavily stigmatised at the time.

In 1995, the Indian Leprosy Mission International awarded Dr Ngoạn the Gandhi Peace Award for his contributions. However, he turned down the prize, believing he had not done enough to deserve it.

Dr Mai recalled that when she became a daughter-in-law in Dr Ngoạn’s family, she often heard her father-in-law and husband talk about leprosy patients. The family still kept souvenirs from leprosy patients, including spoons and slippers.

Mai said: "His whole life, until his death, was tied to leprosy patients. When he passed away, a leprosy patient who was close to him came to mourn.

"He told me you should study dermatology.'"

After seeing her father-in-law’s dedication and hearing stories from her husband about growing up with leprosy patients, Dr. Mai decided to pursue dermatology and later became deeply involved in the fight against leprosy.

Over the past 20 years, she has devoted her life to caring for and fighting this forgotten disease.

Now, as a line command at the Central Dermatology Hospital, she continues her family’s mission to prevent leprosy, especially honoring her father-in-law’s legacy.

Dr Mai has witnessed a positive change in public awareness. Earlier leprosy patients were once shunned, feared and reluctant to seek treatment because they feared isolation. But now they are now more open.

“One of the principles when treating leprosy patients at the hospital is never wearing gloves. Leprosy is hard to transmit, usually only through open wounds or mucous membranes. Leprosy patients feel more comfortable and cooperate better when treated with familiarity,” Dr Mai said.

"At the leprosy care centre, many patients suffer severe disabilities. Some are over 100 years old, others have lost limbs, are blind or have distorted faces due to the disease’s effects. They long for societal attention, and we try to bring them even small moments of joy," she told Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) newspaper.

Concerns and hopes

Dr Mai noted that while the epidemiological landscape of leprosy has changed significantly, the challenge of identifying and treating patients remains formidable. Each year, around 100 new cases are discovered across the country.

"One of my greatest advantages in leprosy prevention is the strong leadership and support of the hospital's administration, particularly from Associate Professor Lê Hữu Doanh," she said. "On many occasions, he has personally visited difficult cases and provided gifts to leprosy patients nationwide. His close involvement inspires us to give our best."

Detecting new cases has become increasingly complex, as clinical symptoms have evolved and, in some instances, there is no clear source of transmission. In Hà Nội, for example, some patients are diagnosed with leprosy, yet doctors struggle to determine where they contracted the disease due to its long incubation period.

"In 2018, a 50-year-old woman in Hà Nội spent years seeking a diagnosis, visiting multiple hospitals without success. Only after an examination and specialised tests at the Central Dermatology Hospital was she finally diagnosed with leprosy. However, tracing the source of her infection proved nearly impossible," Dr Mai recalled.

Resistance to treatment remains another challenge. Although stigma surrounding leprosy has lessened, some patients still refuse to accept their diagnosis.

"Some simply don’t believe they have leprosy," she said. "I once had to ask the hospital director for a car and send a doctor to personally visit a patient to convince them to begin treatment."

A hope for a leprosy-free country

Việt Nam aims to eliminate leprosy by 2030. Currently, 63 provinces and cities across the country have already been recognised as free from leprosy.

Mai said her hospital is currently building a strategy for leprosy eradication for the 2025-30 period, with the goal of leaving the country 'without leprosy: no transmission, no new cases, no disability and no discrimination'.

“This is not just a plan. It is the passion of the doctors and staff at the Central Dermatology Hospital. It is a hope for the last remaining leprosy patients in Việt Nam,” she said. VNS