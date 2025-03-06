Posthumous honours awarded to police officer killed in line of duty

BÀ RỊA - VŨNG TÀU — The Second-class Fatherland Defence Order and the "Brave Youth" badge were posthumously awarded on March 6 to Sergeant Nguyễn Ngọc Minh Nhật, born in 2001, a mobile police officer made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province.

A solemn ceremony was held by the province’s Police to present the Class Fatherland Defense Order, conferred by the President of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, and the "Brave Youth" badge, issued by the Central Committee of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union, to Nhật’s family.

According to reports, on the morning of March 3, a police task force of Vũng Tàu City’s Ward 7 arrived at the residence of a man named Dương Hữu Trí to escort him to the station for a drug test.

However, the suspect resisted arrest and violently attacked law enforcement officers with a weapon.

Despite efforts from the Criminal Police Unit, including Sergeant Nhật, to de-escalate the situation, the suspect refused to comply. Standing on the upper floor, Trí threw boiling water at officers attempting to negotiate with him.

Amid the escalating threat, Sergeant Nhật and his team moved in to subdue the suspect. During the confrontation, Trí fatally stabbed Nhật in the right chest. Officers rushed Nhật to Vũng Tàu Hospital, but tragically, he succumbed to his injuries at 1:30pm on the same day.

To honour his bravery and sacrifice, on March 4, with approval from the Minister of Public Security, the director of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province’s Police posthumously promoted Nhật from Corporal to Sergeant.

A formal petition was also submitted to the President to recognise his outstanding service with the Second-Class Fatherland Defense Order and the "Brave Youth" Badge from the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.

On March 5, President Võ Văn Thưởng signed Decision No. 297/QĐ-CTN, officially bestowing the Second-Class Fatherland Defense Order upon Sergeant Nhật.

This honour recognises his exceptional contributions to national security, law enforcement, and public safety.

In addition, the First Secretary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union signed the decision to grant the "Brave Youth" Badge to commemorate Nhật’s heroism.

During the ceremony, Lieutenant Colonel Trần Thanh Hiển, deputy director of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province’s Police, presented the Fatherland Defense Order to Nhật’s family, while Hồ Thị Ánh Tuyết, secretary of the province’s Youth Union, awarded the "Brave Youth" Badge in recognition of his courage.

Lieutenant Colonel Mai Trung Quân, head of Personnel Organisation and Funeral Committee Chief, said in deep grief, he honours and bids farewell to Sergeant Nguyễn Ngọc Minh Nhật, a courageous young officer who gave his life in service of peace and justice.

Born in Phú Yên Province, Sergeant Nhật resided in Vũng Tàu City’s Ward 2. Following in his family's tradition of public service, he enlisted in the People’s Public Security Forces in February 2024. After completing his initial training, he was assigned to the mobile police unit of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province’s Police.

Throughout his service, Nhật was known for his dedication, discipline, and integrity. He earned the trust of his superiors and the admiration of his colleagues. In his personal life, he was a respectful son, a caring brother, and a kindhearted friend.

His heroic sacrifice will be eternally remembered by the Party, the State, the Public Security Forces and the people. His fellow officers in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu vow to carry on his legacy, transforming grief into motivation to uphold justice and safeguard the community. — VNS