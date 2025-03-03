Police officer killed while restraining violent suspect in Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu

BÀ RỊA - VŨNG TÀU — A police officer was killed on Monday while attempting to restrain a violent suspect in Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province.

On Monday afternoon, the provincial police launched an investigation and questioned Dương Hữu Trí (born 1987), who had exhibited aggressive behaviour, set a vehicle on fire, and attacked law enforcement officers, leading to the death of a mobile police officer on duty.

According to initial reports, at approximately 7.35 am, a task force from Ward 7 Police in Vũng Tàu City arrived at Trí's residence to escort him to the station for a drug test, as he was voluntarily undergoing drug rehabilitation at home. However, Trí refused to comply, brandishing a knife and attacking the officers before setting their motorcycle on fire.

Upon receiving the report, the Criminal Investigation Police, mobile police, and Ward 7 Police coordinated efforts to persuade Trí to surrender. However, he continued to resist, prompting officers to enter his home to subdue him.

Suddenly, Trí lunged forward with a knife, stabbing an officer in the right chest. Despite being rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment, the officer succumbed to his injuries.

At approximately 1:35 pm, after barricading himself in his home for several hours, Trí was finally subdued and taken into custody.

The provincial police are currently working with relevant agencies, including the Provincial People's Procuracy, to further investigate the case. — VNS