Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Police officer killed while restraining violent suspect in Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu

March 03, 2025 - 21:24
Dương Hữu Trí, born 1987, set a vehicle on fire, and attacked law enforcement officers, leading to the death of a mobile police officer on duty.
The scene of Dương Hữu Trí's house. Photo laodong.vn

BÀ RỊA - VŨNG TÀU — A police officer was killed on Monday while attempting to restrain a violent suspect in Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province.

On Monday afternoon, the provincial police launched an investigation and questioned Dương Hữu Trí (born 1987), who had exhibited aggressive behaviour, set a vehicle on fire, and attacked law enforcement officers, leading to the death of a mobile police officer on duty.

According to initial reports, at approximately 7.35 am, a task force from Ward 7 Police in Vũng Tàu City arrived at Trí's residence to escort him to the station for a drug test, as he was voluntarily undergoing drug rehabilitation at home. However, Trí refused to comply, brandishing a knife and attacking the officers before setting their motorcycle on fire.

Upon receiving the report, the Criminal Investigation Police, mobile police, and Ward 7 Police coordinated efforts to persuade Trí to surrender. However, he continued to resist, prompting officers to enter his home to subdue him.

Suddenly, Trí lunged forward with a knife, stabbing an officer in the right chest. Despite being rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment, the officer succumbed to his injuries.

At approximately 1:35 pm, after barricading himself in his home for several hours, Trí was finally subdued and taken into custody.

The provincial police are currently working with relevant agencies, including the Provincial People's Procuracy, to further investigate the case. — VNS

Related Stories

Society

Police officers receive thank-you notes

Each letter was written in a different circumstance, but they all show the favourable public impression of the police force and the positive changes the police have made in ensuring security and order.
Society

Police officer teaches prisoners to read and write

Captain Ngô Sỹ Thưởng is working as a police officer at Gia Trung Prison in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai but he is more well known among the prisoners as a teacher who instructs illiterate prisoners to practise reading and writing in Vietnamese.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom