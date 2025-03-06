Empowering disadvantaged people

Meko artisan dumpling chain shops have empowered, trained, and provided jobs for disadvantaged people, allowing them to earn a living and support their families. The business operates 23 branches across Hà Nội, Hồ Chí Minh City, Quảng Ninh, Phú Thọ, and Ninh Bình. Let’s take a closer look at their work at a shop in Hà Nội!