Home Society

Empowering disadvantaged people

March 06, 2025 - 18:02
Meko artisan dumpling chain shops have empowered, trained, and provided jobs for disadvantaged people, allowing them to earn a living and support their families. The business operates 23 branches across Hà Nội, Hồ Chí Minh City, Quảng Ninh, Phú Thọ, and Ninh Bình. Let’s take a closer look at their work at a shop in Hà Nội!

