English to be second language for all students by 2035: Ministry

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has set a goal of having 100 per cent of general education students learn English as a second language by 2035.

The ministry is developing and finalising a national project to gradually make English the second language in schools from 2025 to 2035, with a vision to 2045.

The draft project states that English will be taught in schools where the official language is Vietnamese, and English will be widely used.

It will not only be a subject but also used to teach other appropriate subjects and specialisations and to communicate daily at school.

The draft outlines six levels for schools to implement English as a second language, with the overall goal of the language being widely and regularly used in communication, study, research and work, gradually becoming the second language in schools.

The aim is to enhance proficiency to meet learning and working needs, increase the competitiveness of the workforce in the new era, and contribute to the country's development and global integration.

Specifically, the goal for preschool education is that by 2035, all preschools will have the conditions to teach English as a second language to children.

The plan includes rolling out to 100 per cent of kindergarten children aged from three to five.

The goal is to implement the programme for all pre-school children in nursery and kindergarten by 2045.

For general education, by 2035, 100 per cent of students will study English from grade one to grade 12 under levels one, two and three of the programme. And by 2045, the target is for 100 per cent of schools to implement the English as a second language programme at levels four, five and six.

At the university level, the goal is for 100 per cent of universities to apply English as a second language at levels four, five and six.

For vocational education, the aim is for all vocational education institutions to implement programme according to career-oriented education.

Additionally, 50 per cent of vocational institutions will conduct some other subjects or part of subjects in English.

For continuing education, the target by 2030 is to complete the development of English teaching and learning programmes and English-medium education in continuing education, meeting the diverse needs of society.

The draft project also sets out tasks and solutions, such as conducting research to refine institutional frameworks, strengthening communication to raise public awareness, developing and retraining teachers and lecturers, issuing and implementing curricula, textbooks, materials, and learning resources, reforming testing, examination, and assessment, promoting the use of technology and artificial intelligence, enhancing facilities, and boosting international cooperation and social engagement. It also promotes competition and reward activities.

The project aims to fulfil the requirements of the Politburo's Conclusion No. 91-KL/TW on continuing the comprehensive and fundamental reform of education and training.

According to MoET Deputy Minister Phạm Ngọc Thưởng, implementing this project is good news and an opportunity for the education sector.

"Speaking and learning foreign languages, especially English, is a crucial tool for deeper integration with the world," he said.

"The role of digital transformation and technology application in teaching, which can bridge regional gaps, save time and reduce workforce demand."

Meanwhile, Assoc. Prof. Nguyễn Văn Trào, Vice-Rector of the Hà Nội National University of Education, said that the scheme must clearly define the role and planning of the higher education system, particularly key pedagogical universities.

This includes developing training courses and materials for teachers and education students, improving infrastructure for teacher training establishments, formulating concrete plans for enrollment targets, providing financial support for teachers and students, and collaborating with English education experts.

Dr Nguyễn Thanh Bình from the HCM City University of Education said the project should ensure accessibility for students in remote and mountainous areas, address disparities in teacher qualifications across different localities and pool social and various funding sources to develop advisory services and supportive tools. — VNS