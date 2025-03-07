Health ministry investigates claims of false advertisement of celebrities' 'vegetable gummies'

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Food Safety Authority under the Ministry of Health on Friday ordered an urgent investigation into advertising violations for the dietary supplement Supergreens Gummies, also marketed as Kẹo Rau Củ Kera, claimed to be a substitute for fibre in vegetables or fruits.

The product, promoted by a group of popular internet celebrities and a former international beauty pageant winner, created backlash over the past few days due to false advertising.

According to the Food Safety Authority, various websites, Facebook pages and TikTok accounts have been promoting the product under misleading claims. The product was registered by Chị Em Rọt Group JSC, headquartered in Thủ Đức City, HCM City, and is manufactured by ASIA LIFE JSC in Buôn Ma Thuột, Đắk Lắk. Authorities suspect the companies have engaged in improper advertising practices, causing public concern.

In response, the Food Safety Authority has asked the HCM City Food Safety Department to conduct an immediate inspection of Chị Em Rọt Group’s compliance with production, registration and advertising regulations for Kẹo Rau Củ Kera. Any violations found must be addressed strictly according to the law, and the inspection results must be publicly disclosed.

Similarly, the Đắk Lắk Provincial Department of Health has been instructed to inspect ASIA LIFE Joint Stock Company’s adherence to production regulations. The investigation aims to verify whether the product is being manufactured in accordance with approved processes. Authorities have emphasised that any violations must be sanctioned accordingly, and findings must be transparently communicated to the public.

The Food Safety Authority has taken action against celebrities and social media influencers who have been promoting this product on platforms like Facebook and TikTok. Official requests have been sent to the Department of Broadcasting, Television and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Information and Communications, as well as the Department of Grassroots Culture under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, urging them to investigate and take legal action against misleading endorsements.

The controversy surrounding the product escalated after numerous celebrities promoted it on social media, with some influencers claiming that a single gummy provided the same nutritional value as a full plate of vegetables. The issue sparked intense debate, particularly after livestreams by social media personalities Hằng Du Mục (Nguyễn Thị Thái Hằng) and Quang Linh Vlogs (Phạm Quang Linh), who marketed the product as part of a collaboration between Chị Em Rọt Group and Miss Grand International 2021, Nguyễn Thúc Thùy Tiên, also known as Kén Rau.

Following public backlash, on February 24, Quang Linh issued an apology, acknowledging that his claim — "one gummy equals one plate of vegetables" — was inaccurate and had misled consumers.

Public frustration grew as many users demanded that Thùy Tiên address the issue directly. As a result, promotional posts about Kera gummies disappeared from her personal social media pages. On March 6, Thùy Tiên finally responded, apologising for the controversy.

“I sincerely apologise again for the concern this has caused. All the information I shared was based on what was provided by the manufacturer. This has been a significant lesson for me, and I am truly sorry for any mistakes or misunderstandings during the product promotion process,” the former beauty pageant winner wrote on her Facebook page.

On March 4, a consumer posted a video revealing the results of an independent test conducted at the National Institute of Measurement and Quality. The test showed that an entire box of 30 gummies contained only 0.51 grams of fibre —raising doubts about the product’s advertised health benefits.

Nguyễn Hùng Long, Deputy Director of the Food Safety Authority, stated in an interview with Sức Khỏe & Đời Sống (Health & Life) that the claims made about Kẹo Rau Củ Kera were exaggerated. He said that according to dietary recommendations, an average adult should consume approximately 300gr of vegetables and 100gr of fruit daily. The fibre content in a single gummy is insufficient to meet the body's daily needs.

Authorities are now intensifying their efforts to ensure compliance with food advertising regulations and prevent misleading claims that could deceive consumers. — VNS