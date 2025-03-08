HCM City sets timeline for renovation of over 500 old apartment buildings

HCM CITY — HCM City aims to complete the renovation, repair, or rebuilding of over 500 severely degraded apartment buildings by 2035 as part of efforts to improve the urban environment and improve residents’ quality of life.

Most of these buildings were constructed before 1975 or between 1975 and 1994, according to city authorities.

The city has categorised the buildings into three classes: Class B (downgraded but safe), Class C (potentially dangerous), and Class D (dangerous).

Plans include a five-year preparation period for relocation and compensation for residents in degraded buildings.

For the 16 Class D buildings, the city plans to demolish and replace them entirely.

From 2016 to 2020, the renovation of old apartment buildings in HCM City fell short, particularly for severely damaged Class D buildings, due to funding shortages, quality assessment issues, inconsistent planning, and compensation challenges.

To improve the situation, the city has instructed district committees to approve compensation and resettlement plans before reconstruction.

It also proposed allowing demolition and rebuilding with the consent of just half of the residents instead of requiring unanimous agreement.

The city is seeking amendments to a Government Decree to streamline the renovation process, as current regulations limit owners’ time to select investors for demolition, complicating valuations and compensation.

To facilitate renovations, residents could receive apartments as compensation or choose between apartments or cash if half agree to demolition.

The city also suggested requiring 80 per cent resident approval for selecting demolition investors and called for state support during compensation and demolition.

Currently, HCM City has 474 unsafe buildings built before 1975, including 16 Class D and 116 Class C apartments, many in disrepair, with some already demolished.

In addition, there are numerous low-rise apartments built between 1975 and 1994 that are facing ownership complexities and poor living conditions. — VNS