PM hails women’s contributions to society, national development

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on March 8 extended his best wishes to all Vietnamese women on the occasion of International Women’s Day, affirming that they always play a crucial role in the development of each family, each community, each nation, and humanity as a whole.

PM Chính chaired a meeting with female generals, heroines of the people's armed forces, labour heroines, and female scientists; and attended a ceremony to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Kovalevskaia Award and announce winners of the 2024 edition.

Hailing women’s significant contributions across all fields of social life, Chính proposed that in addition to the Kovalevskaia Award, there should be similar awards to recognise them in various fields such as economy, culture, society, and humanities, as well as young women in the field of science in general.

"The Vietnamese Party and State have always paid special attention to the development of women and women-related affairs, implementing various mechanisms, policies, and solutions to create favourable conditions for them, protect their rights, enhance their role and contributions, and promote gender equality in all aspects," he affirmed.

Highlighting and honouring outstanding Vietnamese women throughout different periods and across various spheres, he stated that under the leadership of the Party and with the special attention of authorities at all levels, sectors, localities, and society as a whole, Vietnamese women are increasingly developing in all aspects, affirming their role, position, and significant contributions.

According to the Prime Minister, Việt Nam is one of the countries that have achieved the Millennium Development Goal on gender equality and women's empowerment ahead of schedule. In 2024, it ranked 72nd out of 146 countries in the global gender equality index. Notably, the proportion of female deputies in Việt Nam’s 2021-2026 National Assembly stands at 30.26 per cent, a high level compared to other countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Furthermore, women constitute a significant portion of the workforce, with 51 per cent of Vietnamese enterprises having women in ownership structures, a figure higher than in many other countries.

Additionally, Vietnamese women have always been a crucial force in national defence, security, diplomacy, and national safeguarding. Việt Nam is also one of the leading countries in terms of the proportion of women participating in United Nations peacekeeping operations, stated Chính.

Pointing to a need for concerted, drastic and effective measures and engagement of the entire political system, the business community and the entire people, including women, to achieve targets set for 2025 and the following years, the Government leader urged the Việt Nam Women’s Union to further enhance its role in representing women from all walks of life by recommending policies that support and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese women in general, and female scientists in particular, to continue showcasing their talent, intelligence, and dedication for their advancement and development.

He also requested all-level authorities, sectors, and localities to prioritise resources and establish policies and special mechanisms for training and developing high-quality female human resources across all fields.

Special attention, he went on, should be given to young female scientists, ethnic minority women, and those working in difficult areas, mountainous regions, and islands, especially in the digital era of the country.

On this occasion, the 2024 Kovalevskaia Award was presented to Associate Professor, Dr. Nguyễn Minh Tân from the Hà Nội University of Science and Technology and Associate Professor, Dr. Đặng Thị Mỹ Dung from the Việt Nam National University, Hồ Chí Minh City. They were honoured for their outstanding achievements in scientific research and practical applications, contributing to the development of their units and respective fields. Many of their research results have been successfully implemented in practice, with technology transfers worth billions of Việt Nam đồng to enterprises in Việt Nam. — VNS