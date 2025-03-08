Power of women in leadership: driving innovation, growth and job creation

Johan Ndisi and Caroline Nyamayemombe*

Diversity is more than just the right thing to do—it’s good for business. Across industries, companies that embrace gender diversity, especially in leadership, outperform those that do not. Studies show that businesses with more women in decision-making roles achieve higher profitability, greater innovation, and better risk management. The evidence is clear: diverse leadership drives economic success and business innovation.

Sweden and Việt Nam have long promoted female leadership, and the results speak for themself. As of 2025, women hold 36 per cent of board seats in Sweden’s publicly listed companies and 36.3 per cent of senior management roles. In Việt Nam, female board representation in listed enterprises rose to 18 per cent in 2024, with 284 of 500 HOSE and HNX companies having at least one woman on their Board of Directors.

Research consistently shows that companies with gender diversity perform better financially. According to McKinsey, firms in the top quartile for gender diversity are 25 per cent more likely to achieve above-average profitability. Moreover, organisations with gender-diverse leadership teams generate higher revenue, innovation, and better business decisions—73 per cent of the time. Why? Because different perspectives lead to better problem-solving and long-term strategies. Women leaders often focus on sustainability, customer needs, and employee well-being—key drivers of business success, especially in fast-changing economies.

Diversity also boosts entrepreneurship. Startups with at least one female founder create 63 per cent more value than male-led ones. Yet, in 2021, only 11.1 per cent of Sweden’s investment capital went to mixed-gender teams—a missed opportunity. Increasing financial support for female entrepreneurs in Sweden and Việt Nam could unlock major economic potential.

To reap the benefits, businesses must be willing to take bold and concrete actions. The growth of companies signing up to the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) of UN Women and UN Global Compact, which promote women's leadership in workplace, marketplace and community, has set the stage for further inclusive progress.

Leading Swedish and Vietnamese firms such as IKEA, H&M, Ericsson Vietnam, and TH Group have demonstrated that prioritizing gender balance drives success. IKEA, for instance, achieved 50 per cent female representation in leadership globally by 2022. Similarly, H&M has made gender equality a priority, with women holding 72 per cent of leadership roles. At Ericsson Vietnam, women now represent over 40 per cent of the workforce, including executive leadership and line management, with this number continuing to rise. Meanwhile, TH Group Vietnam boasts a workforce that is 46 per cent female, with women holding 30 per cent of middle and senior management positions—nearly double the national average of 16 per cent.

The future belongs to businesses and nations that understand the value of inclusion.

Globally, process remains slow, in 2023 women held only 23,3 per cent of board seats worldwide. While gender parity in leadership may take decades to achieve, Việt Nam, and other nations, can accelerate this progress by fostering female leadership in business and innovation.

Investing in women is more than just the right thing to do; it drives economic growth and sustainability. Both Việt Nam and Sweden serve on the UN Women Executive Board, demonstrating their commitment to gender equality. With their strong track record, both countries have the opportunity to inspire greater action and accountability on a global scale.

This March 8, let’s celebrate and support all women and girls as they shape a better future for Việt Nam and beyond. The message is clear: Rights. Equality. Empowerment. VNS

*Johan Ndisi, Swedish Ambassador to Việt Nam & Caroline Nyamayemombe, UN Women Country Representative in Việt Nam