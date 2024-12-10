Building a brighter, more inclusive tomorrow

The UN Resident Coordinator in Việt Nam, Pauline Tamesis, writes about justice and freedoms on the occasion of the International Day of Human Rights (December 10).

“On this important day, let’s protect, defend and uphold all human rights for all people.”

- UN Secretary General, Mr. António Guterres

On International Human Rights Day, we celebrate not only the enduring principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights but also the progress made by countries, communities and individuals worldwide in advancing these ideals.

The recently adopted Pact for the Future reinforced the world’s commitment to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Human rights are the universal bedrock of freedom, development, justice and peace, safeguarding the dignity and worth of every person, regardless of nationality, race, gender, sexual orientation or status. Far from being abstract concepts, they shape our daily lives—promoting equality, ensuring access to justice and empowering individuals to thrive within their communities.

In Việt Nam too, human rights touch every aspect of life. They influence how people access education, healthcare, decent work and legal protection, shaping policies that provide equal opportunities and safeguard vulnerable groups.

Human rights are about the person with a disability who now has greater access to education, employment and public life. Upcoming amendments to the Employment Law, for example, are expected to further promote persons with disabilities’ right to work, expanding access to vocational training and economic inclusion.

Human rights are about the child in conflict with the law, who now finds protection within a more humane and just legal framework. Việt Nam’s expanded Family and Juvenile Courts, aligned with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, prioritise rehabilitation over punishment, offering children dignity and care. These reforms are not just legal adjustments—they represent a shift towards rights, ensuring that every child has the chance to rebuild their life and contribute positively to society, and must be defended and further implemented by everyone.

Human rights are about LGBTIQ+ persons, many of whom are at higher risk of HIV infection and who continue to face systemic discrimination, who now have access to more inclusive healthcare. Việt Nam’s recognition that sexual orientation and gender identity are not mental disorders paved the way for health facilities to provide non-discriminatory services, fostering dignity, safety, and greater access to care for LGBTIQ+ persons.

Human rights are about the communities that suffer the devastating impacts of climate change, like those affected by the Yagi storm in 2024. Natural disasters disproportionately impact the most vulnerable, leaving them without homes, livelihoods and security. Recognising the link between environmental sustainability and human rights, Việt Nam has made a necessary pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Human rights are about families torn apart by human trafficking, which in Việt Nam disproportionately affects women and girls and ethnic communities. The recently passed revised law on Human Trafficking Prevention and Control will enhance victim protection and assistance, including in more remote border regions most affected by trafficking.

Việt Nam recently concluded its 4th Universal Periodic Review, embracing 271 out of 320 recommendations from the international community to further advance human rights in the country.

On this Human Rights Day, let us mobilise renewed determination into translating these commitments into tangible actions. Achieving this vision calls for collective effort—government institutions, socio-political organisations, communities, and the private sector each have a crucial role to play.

The United Nations stands firmly alongside Việt Nam on this journey to uphold and defend human rights in all their forms—social, cultural, economic, civil, and political.

Together, by uniting our efforts, we can build a brighter, more inclusive and equitable tomorrow, ensuring that no one is left behind. VNS