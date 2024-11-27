OP-ED: Streamlining the political system, a revolutionary shift rooted in practical actions

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has emphasised that streamlining the political system must begin with specific, detailed and practical steps.

Speaking at a National Assembly discussion on October 31, the Party leader stated that this initiative requires a mindset shift. Being termed "a revolution", the process demands concerted efforts of the entire political system, from central to grassroots levels, involving every party cell and party member.

One key aspect of this transformation is reorganising administrative units at the district and commune levels, which aims not only to build a leaner political system but also to address fragmented resources and disjointed development spaces.

On October 17 last year, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính issued Dispatch No 972/CD-TTg, focusing on the execution of district and commune-level administrative unit rearrangements for 2023-25. The PM required ministers, heads of Government agencies and provincial leaders to adopt decisive, proactive and flexible measures to reorganise these units in line with the outlined timetable.

Between 2019 and 2021, the country saw 21 district-level and 1,056 commune-level units reorganised, reducing eight district-level and 561 commune-level administrative units. A total of 361 district-level and 6,657 commune-level officials were trimmed, cutting State budget expenditures by over VNĐ2 trillion (about US$78.69 million).

Minister of Home Affairs Phạm Thị Thanh Trà said the shakeup is compulsory for 33 district-level and 1,327 commune-level administrative units in the 2023-25 period. As a result, an estimated 2,500 district-level and 27,900 commune-level officials will become redundant.

Relevant resolutions of the Party, National Assembly Standing Committee, and Government say the reorganisation of administrative units aims to foster new development spaces, increase regional integration, optimise natural resources and workforce potential, attract investment, create new growth momentum, promote growth and economic restructuring and improve State management. Designed to achieve a more balanced and harmonious distribution of population and territorial governance, it addresses issues of fragmentation and inefficiency, especially as the country intensifies efforts to delegate authority and empower local administrations with greater autonomy and accountability.

The initiative goes beyond merely reducing the number of units and personnel. It involves a comprehensive review of organisational structures and the redefinition of job positions to ensure that staffing levels align with actual needs.

In the 2019-21 period, administrative restructuring significantly streamlined the political apparatus. It reconfigured and improved the quality and accountability of public personnel. Local-level agencies and organisations in the political system were consolidated and strengthened, enhancing the effectiveness of governance and better serving businesses and citizens. The process did not result in complaints and petitions, ensuring public order.

The reorganisation is complex and sensitive, impacting political institutions, public sentiment and local governance. In addition, the hard work must be done with resource limitations and within a tight timeline.

Therefore, on November 11, during a meeting with the sub-committees on documents and Party rules for the upcoming 14th National Party Congress, General Secretary Lâm called for the swift and determined implementation of Resolution No 18-NQ/TW, issued in 2017 by the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee on several issues regarding the reform of the political system for greater efficiency.

He stressed the need for high political resolve, decisive action and ideological unity across the entire political system. The effort requires solidarity, courage and self-sacrifice from every official and Party member to serve the country’s development. — VNS