Driving transformative research

While nuclear energy is increasingly applied across various sectors of social life in Việt Nam, the existing Law on Atomic Energy reveals shortcomings that no longer align with the rapid advancements in nuclear science and technology, as well as the demands of international integration.
The run was launched together with a nationwide energy-saving campaign in response to Earth Hour 2025 at an event organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) as part of the National Programme on Energy Efficiency (2019-2030).
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on March 8 extended his best wishes to all Vietnamese women on the occasion of International Women’s Day, affirming that they always play a crucial role in the development of each family, each community, each nation, and humanity as a whole.
The healthcare sector in Hồ Chí Minh City has been making significant strides in adopting digital technology, with the goal of establishing a smart healthcare system that delivers more efficient, accessible, and convenient services to the public.
HCM City aims to complete the renovation, repair, or rebuilding of over 500 severely degraded apartment buildings by 2035 as part of efforts to improve the urban environment and improve residents’ quality of life.
Defendants Yoo Ju Hyoung and Choi Gi Tae (both South Korean nationals), and four Vietnamese accomplices, were tried by the People’s Court of Hải Phòng City for theft as stipulated in Clause 4, Article 173 of the Penal Code.
Over the past 24 years, the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command (CGR 3) based in Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province has become a crucial force in enforcing maritime laws, ensuring security, order, and safety at sea and contributing significantly to safeguarding the nation's sacred maritime sovereignty.
According to the draft project, English as a second language in Vietnamese schools means that English will be taught in schools where the official language is Vietnamese, and English will be widely used.