Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Driving transformative research

March 09, 2025 - 10:24
Resolution 57 of the Politburo will empower young intellectuals and scientists, enabling them to lead transformative research and innovation initiatives without bureaucratic delays.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom