HCM City to auction 26ha of land for TOD along second metro line

HCM CITY — HCM City plans to auction a 26-hectare site in Tân Phú District this year to facilitate Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) linked to its second metro line, which connects Bến Thành Market in District 1 to Tham Lương Depot in District 12.

The Tân Phú District People's Committee has identified a mostly vacant parcel in Tây Thạnh Ward as ideal for this mixed-use investment zone, aimed at creating a compact urban environment and maximising underground space around the metro station.

The district aims to finalise the project outline and costs by the end of the first quarter, with a comprehensive land recovery and usage plan to be presented for approval in the third quarter.

By the fourth quarter, the Department of Agriculture and Environment will provide resettlement compensation, select investors through auction, and commence construction, marking a significant step towards a sustainable urban future.

Metro Line No 2

Construction for the city’s Metro Line No 2 is set to begin in December, part of the city’s plan to expand its metro network to 335km over the next decade.

The Department of Transport aims to complete the technical design and feasibility study by mid-year, following the National Assembly’s approval of Resolution 188 to expedite the project.

The feasibility study is expected to be approved in September, allowing contractor selection and construction to start in December.

With an investment of nearly VNĐ47.9 trillion ($2 billion), this 11km line will feature 9.2km underground and serve six districts, connecting the city centre to the northwest.

Originally planned for external funding, the city will now use its own budget. Most land clearance is complete, and infrastructure relocations are underway.

As part of a broader initiative to develop 355km of urban railway, three transit-oriented development (TOD) sites have been designated along Metro Line No 2, including 5.1ha in Tân Bình, 26ha in Tân Phú, and nearly 41ha between District 10 and Tân Bình.

Experts emphasised that TOD is vital for managing urbanisation, reducing congestion, and promoting economic growth.

The city’s first metro line, the Bến Thành Market Suối Tiên line, began operations on December 22, 2024 after years of delays, and has already served more than 4.5 million passengers to date.

Việt Nam is characterised by a motorbike culture, particularly in major cities such as HCM City and Hà Nội, both of which face worsening traffic congestion.

The city’s metro line system is expected to help mitigate this issue by encouraging the use of public transportation. — VNS