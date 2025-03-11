Travelling and sharing

A group of young people have formed a tourism team with a charitable mission. They bring gifts to those in need, decorate schools, create games for children and provide clothing to those who need it most. Their work focuses on remote areas in the northern mountainous regions.
Huỳnh Con, a crew member of the fishing vessel NT 90963TS from Ninh Thuận Province, showed signs of poisoning after being stung by a lionfish (Pterois volitans) when he was fishing about 7 nautical miles from Trường Sa Island.
Đồng Nai Province in southern Việt Nam is seeking investment in two social housing projects as part of an effort to develop 12 social housing projects with over 13,000 units this year to meet the growing need for affordable housing.
The tuition exemption policy aims to meet the nation’s development and defense requirements, reflecting the preeminence of the regime and the commitment to ensuring equal access to education, “leaving no one behind.”