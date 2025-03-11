Injured fishermen saved at sea off Trường Sa, Cà Mau waters

KHÁNH HOÀ — The Trường Sa island clinic of the Naval Region 4’s Brigade 146 in Trường Sa District, the south-central province of Khánh Hoà, on March 10 received and provided emergency treatment to a fisherman injured while fishing in the Trường Sa waters.

Earlier, at 9:00 am on the same day, Huỳnh Con, a crew member of the fishing vessel NT 90963TS from Ninh Thuận Province, showed signs of poisoning after being stung by a lionfish (Pterois volitans) when he was fishing about 7 nautical miles from Trường Sa Island.

Còn was taken to Trường Sa Island for emergency treatment with severe pain, swelling, and redness in his right foot, and difficulty walking. Doctors diagnosed a venomous marine sting and conducted blood tests, pain relief, and anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic treatment. He remains on the island for further monitoring and treatment.

The same day, at 8:30 p.m, the Naval Region 2 Command in the southern province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu reported that the DK1/10 platform of its DK1 Battalion located in Cà Mau shoal successfully administered first aid to a fisherman injured while fishing in Cà Mau waters.

Fisherman Đặng Quang Nhí, a crew member of the fishing vessel BTr 92897 TS, was injured when a crane hook fell on his head.

Upon receiving the information, the DK1/10 platform dispatched a medical team to provide emergency aid to the victim, who had a 6 cm-wide, 1.5 cm-deep wound on the back left side of his head. His wound was cleaned, anesthetised, stitched, treated with antibiotics and pain relief, and given fluids.

After receiving care, the fisherman regained consciousness, was responsive, and his condition gradually stabilised. The medical team continued to administer intravenous fluids and monitor his recovery. — VNA/VNS