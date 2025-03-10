Politics & Law
Home Society

Korean man arrested by HCM City police for suspected murder of compatriot

March 10, 2025 - 16:19
The incident occurred on Sunday night on Nguyễn Đình Chiểu Street, District 3.
The blood-stained pavement on Nguyễn Đình Chiểu Street, District 3 in HCM City where the fatal incident occurred. — Photo nld.com.vn

HCM CITY — A South Korean man has been detained by HCM City Police on Monday for alleged murder.

The incident occurred on Sunday night on Nguyễn Đình Chiểu Street, District 3. The victim is said to be of the same nationality as the suspect.

The group of South Koreans were dining at a street stall when a conflict broke out among them. The victim was reportedly hit on the head with a hard object and died on the spot.

The alleged perpetrator then took a ride-hailing service to his home in District 7, before fleeing to the neighbouring province of Bình Dương, where he was arrested by the police and taken back to HCM City for testimonies.

Investigations are ongoing. — VNS

Society

Việt Nam, Australia unite to launch strategic tech centre

The centre, to be based at the prestigious Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology (PTIT) in Hà Nội, will serve as a cutting-edge research hub, fostering collaboration between the two nations in strategic technologies and cybersecurity, including 5G and emerging 6G technologies.

