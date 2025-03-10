Korean man arrested by HCM City police for suspected murder of compatriot

HCM CITY — A South Korean man has been detained by HCM City Police on Monday for alleged murder.

The incident occurred on Sunday night on Nguyễn Đình Chiểu Street, District 3. The victim is said to be of the same nationality as the suspect.

The group of South Koreans were dining at a street stall when a conflict broke out among them. The victim was reportedly hit on the head with a hard object and died on the spot.

The alleged perpetrator then took a ride-hailing service to his home in District 7, before fleeing to the neighbouring province of Bình Dương, where he was arrested by the police and taken back to HCM City for testimonies.

Investigations are ongoing. — VNS