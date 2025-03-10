Tân Sơn Nhất denies rumours of new terminal opening on May 5

HCM CITY — A representative from Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City on Monday has rejected recent claims that the new T3 terminal will begin operations on May 5.

Recently, social media has been abuzz with reports that the newly built terminal at the busiest airport in the country will officially open on May 5.

The widely shared information suggested that, from this date, T3 would handle domestic flights for the national carrier Vietnam Airlines and the budget carrier Vietjet Air, while the current T1 terminal would serve Bamboo Airways, Pacific Airlines, Vietravel Airlines and Vasco.

However, the representative from Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport said the airport has yet to announce an official date for the operational launch of the T3 terminal.

To avoid spreading or being affected by unverified information, passengers are advised to follow notices from official Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport or carriers' accounts to keep updated on plans for the T3 terminal.

The opening of T3 is considered a significant milestone in efforts to alleviate the pressure on the long-overcrowded T1 terminal at Tân Sơn Nhất airport, which has been facing severe congestion for several years.

The T3 terminal project began construction in December 2022 with a total investment of VNĐ10.99 trillion (US$430 million).

The project comprises four main components: the passenger terminal, a multi-storey car park with integrated services, an elevated roadway leading to the terminal, and aircraft parking areas.

A key feature of T3 is its modern design, with separate arrivals and departures levels, 89 traditional check-in counters, 20 automated baggage drop counters, 42 self-service kiosks, 26 boarding gates and 25 security checkpoints.

Once completed, the terminal will have a capacity of over 20 million passengers per year and will be able to handle 7,000 passengers at a time during peak hours.

Earlier in January, during the Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's visit to the terminal construction site ahead of Lunar New Year holiday, it was stated that all parties were working hard to complete the entire project and put it into operation on the occasion of the Reunification Day (April 30) this year. — VNS