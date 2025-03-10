US, Việt Nam launch higher education programme to mark 30th anniversary of ties

HÀ NỘI — The International Academic Partnership Programme has been launched by the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) and the United States Mission to Việt Nam to celebrate 30 years of US-Việt Nam relations.

More than 40 senior leaders from 21 highly rated American universities will embark on a five-day study tour of Việt Nam during March 31-April 4 to forge new partnerships and strengthen academic collaboration with their Vietnamese counterparts, according to an announcement from the US Embassy in Việt Nam.

This higher education delegation represents American public and private institutions in 17 states, ranging from research universities to community colleges.

They will explore Việt Nam’s higher education landscape through campus visits, networking events and meetings with government and private sector stakeholders.

More than 30,000 students from Việt Nam were enrolled at US education institutions in the 2023-24 academic year, collectively contributing more than US$1 billion to the US economy.

Marc E. Knapper, US Ambassador to Việt Nam, said: “As we celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations, this US higher education delegation in Việt Nam is a testament to the United States fulfilling its commitments under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

“Expanding educational partnerships is crucial to the success of the US-Việt Nam relationship. By bringing together top universities from both nations, we are creating new pathways for students and researchers to thrive in both countries.”

“Higher education partnerships between the United States and Việt Nam offer tremendous, mutually beneficial economic opportunities,” said Jason Czyz, President of the Institute of International Education.

“Researchers from our two countries can collaborate on a variety of STEM fields and create training programmes that prepare students for the future of work.”

The International Academic Partnership Programme in Việt Nam marks a bold step in expanding educational ties, fostering innovation and enhancing student and faculty exchanges between the two nations, the MoET said in an official statement.

Participating institutions from the US include Stanford University, Duke University and Rutgers University, among many others.

Vietnamese universities participating in the programme include several institutions under the Việt Nam National University (International University, University of Information Technology and University of Science) as well as the National Economics University and VinUniversity. — VNS