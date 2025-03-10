More civil servants eligible for voluntary early retirement policy in restructuring efforts

HÀ NỘI — The Politburo has decided to adjust the scope and subjects applicable to the policy and benefits for officials, civil servants, public employees, workers and officers of the armed forces in the implementation of the organisational restructuring of the political system.

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, Trần Cẩm Tú, signed notification No. 75-TB/TW on March 7, 2025, regarding the Politburo's conclusion on the adjustments.

Accordingly, the Politburo agreed with the policy to adjust the scope and subjects applicable to the Government's Decree No. 178/2024/NĐ-CP, dated December 31, 2024, to address some inadequacies in the policies and benefits.

Specifically, officials who do not have enough time for re-election or re-appointment or officials who meet the age conditions for re-election or reappointment with a working time from the starting date of the congress of 30 to 60 months until their retirement age can benefit from the voluntary early retirement policy.

Another eligible group includes officials who are members of Party committees at Party organisations that must stop operations or restructure, and they have remaining working time of 60 months or less until retirement age, wishing to retire early to facilitate personnel arrangements, with approval from the competent authorities.

Voluntary early retirement is also considered for officials, civil servants, public employees, and workers receiving salaries from the state budget according to labour regulations before January 15, 2019, and still have a remaining working time of 5 years until their retirement age in public agencies, units of the Party, State, and political-social organisations from central to district levels, and armed forces not directly affected by organisational restructuring but required to streamline staffing, reduce apparatus, restructure, and improve the quality of staff.

Other eligible individuals are those who work under the staffing quotas and receive salaries from the state budget in Party/State organisations at both central and local levels who are directly affected by the implementation of restructuring, merging, or consolidating the organisational apparatus.

The Politburo assigned the Government Party Committee to direct the Ministry of Home Affairs to thoroughly review the regulations in the decree to adjust them appropriately to resolve emerging issues and increase the policy’s feasibility.

The adjustment must ensure consistent implementation, properly target beneficiaries, facilitate the restructuring of the political system, and retain qualified, capable, and talented individuals while streamlining personnel, restructuring, and enhancing the quality of officials, civil servants, and public employees to meet the demands of national development.

Based on the Politburo's policy, the Government Party Committee urgently directs the institutionalisation for implementation. Agencies, units, and localities should enhance political education, ideological work, community, and public opinion orientation to create consensus and unity in implementation. — VNS