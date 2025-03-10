Victims of human trafficking forced into online fraud: Border Guard

HÀ NỘI — Human trafficking in border areas has become more and more complicated, with many sophisticated tricks in recent years, according to the Department of Drug and Crime Prevention under the Border Guard Command.

Criminal cases in which victims are forced to participate in online fraud activities are on the rise. Most criminal gangs are well organised, and they can involve Vietnamese people, overseas Vietnamese and foreigners, the department said.

Traffickers often use social media to commit these crimes. They set up groups with descriptions touting "easy jobs with high salaries" and "recruiting brides for Chinese men" to lure and recruit victims.

Statistics show that up to 94 per cent of human trafficking cases involve the use of social media, with fake accounts on Facebook, Zalo and Telegram.

Senior Colonel Phạm Long Biên, head of the Anti-Human Trafficking Department, said that common tactics for human traffickers include tricking workers into going to Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar for forced labour or sexual exploitation, with most victims being forced to participate in online scams.

They also take advantage of maritime labour brokerage services, sending workers to fishing vessels where they are exploited, with their wages entirely deducted for brokerage fees or expenses paid by the "maritime intermediary" during the waiting period, Biên said.

“Many workers who lack maritime skills or wish to return to shore are severely abused,” he said.

“In addition, the trafficking of women to China for illegal marriages and the trafficking of girls and women for sexual exploitation in disguised entertainment establishments are also complicated issues,” he added.

Notably, cases of forced participation in online scams is increasing. Victims are often tricked into going to nearby countries, where they are forced to carry out scams targeting Vietnamese citizens at home.

Victims have their passports and phones confiscated, and all data related to the criminals' fraudulent activities erased.

Those who fail to meet their scam quotas or wish to return to Việt Nam are sold to other groups, with many being detained, beaten or even electrocuted, and held for ransom with large amounts of money.

Border Guard Command data also shows that since 2021, human trafficking crimes have evolved significantly.

The proportion of male victims has increased. Before 2021, males accounted for only 16 per cent of human trafficking cases, but since then, the rate has risen to 64 per cent.

Before 2021, 84 per cent of victims were from ethnic minorities, but now, Kinh people account for 78 per cent.

Lowland areas have also become hotspots. Previously, victims mostly came from remote and isolated areas. Now, 81 per cent of victims are from lowland regions, while mountainous areas account for only 15 per cent and major cities 4 per cent.

Although most victims were previously trafficked to China, now Laos accounts for 36 per cent, Myanmar 16 per cent, Cambodia 32 per cent, China only 12 per cent, and domestic cases 4 per cent.

Since 2024, the Border Guard Command has dismantled 14 specialised cases and human trafficking cases, arresting 64 suspects and rescuing 213 victims, including 67 who were forced into labour for online scams. They received 85 victims returned by foreign authorities and worked with the police to solve two major cases, rescuing 15 victims.

Challenges

The fight against human trafficking remains challenging, especially as there are inadequate legal protections.

Currently, authorities must prove that criminals achieved their goal of "receiving money or the victim being exploited", which often occurs abroad; they must also prove the criminals used deceit or coercion against the victims. However, in practice, physical evidence is scarce and difficult to collect, as the crimes are often committed entirely through social media.

Vietnamese workers are often bound by labour contracts, meaning that to return to Việt Nam, they must pay a high ransom.

Laotian and Cambodian authorities only intervene and rescue victims when the Border Guard Command provides sufficient evidence of trafficking.

Efforts to dismantle trafficking networks face an array of challenges, as the crimes involve both domestic and international actors.

According to authorities, the leaders of these rings often do not reveal themselves, using phones and social media to direct and control operations. The traffickers are usually local residents who know the area well, understand the operational patterns of law enforcement, and exploit the rugged terrain to move victims across borders.

Investigating human trafficking crimes and rescuing Vietnamese victims abroad also face obstacles due to foreign regulations. Some victims also provide false ages, or have fake documents.

To cope with these challenges, the Border Guard Command has implemented a range of measures, including educating and raising awareness among border officials, soldiers and residents to help them identify and avoid potential fraud.

International cooperation with foreign law enforcement has also been enhanced to share information and arrest cross-border criminals. — VNS