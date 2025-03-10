Social media must not ask for users' ID photos for verification: Draft personal data law

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security has proposed that social media platforms and over-the-top (OTT) communication services, which deliver content directly to users via the Internet, should not require photos of citizens’ identity card as a mandatory factor for account verification.

The proposal is part of the draft Law on Personal Data Protection, which includes seven chapters and 69 articles, drafted by the ministry.

Under the draft, these services must offer users the option to refuse the collection and sharing of cookies – files used to store personal information.

Companies providing advertising or marketing services based on customers’ personal data must provide clear and specific notifications in writing about data-sharing practices.

They are also required to implement security measures to safeguard personal data used in such activities.

The draft emphasises that organisations and individuals offering social media and OTT services are responsible for protecting the personal data of Vietnamese citizens when operating in the Vietnamese market or appearing on mobile app stores targeting Việt Nam.

These entities must transparently disclose the types of personal data collected when users use their services. They are prohibited from collecting data unlawfully or beyond the scope agreed upon with customers.

A notable provision in the draft classifies unauthorised wiretapping, call recording, or reading of text messages without the data subject’s consent as illegal.

It also stipulates that personal data used to register social media or OTT accounts is not considered public information and cannot be processed without the explicit consent of the data subject.

The ministry stated that the Law on Personal Data Protection aims to establish a legal framework to promote the lawful use of personal data while preventing data privacy violations.

The draft is expected to be submitted to the National Assembly for review and approval at its 9th session of the 15th term in May. — VNS