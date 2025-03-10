Two dead after motorbikes collide

GIA LAI — Two people have died after their motorbikes collided on Sunday in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, authorities confirmed Monday morning.

The accident happened around 6.30pm when a 44-year-old man riding from Chan Village, Ia Pnôn Commune to Đức Cơ District, struck another bike, ridden by a man yet to be identified.

Both motorbikes burst into flames after the crash, leading to serious traffic congestion.

Nearby residents used water to extinguish the fire, pulling the riders from the blaze and taking them to hospital.

However, the two victims suffered severe burns and died of their injuries, one at the scene of the accident and the other upon arrival at Gia Lai Provincial General Hospital.

Both motorbikes were completely destroyed. The cause of the accident is under investigation. — VNS