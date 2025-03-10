Việt Nam, Australia unite to launch strategic tech centre

SYDNEY — The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) on Monday said it will lead the establishment of the Australia-Việt Nam Strategic Technologies Centre, backed by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology.

The centre, to be based at the prestigious Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology (PTIT) in Hà Nội, will serve as a cutting-edge research hub, fostering collaboration between the two nations in strategic technologies and cybersecurity, including 5G and emerging 6G technologies.

With Nokia -- a trailblazing B2B tech giant as a founding partner, the centre will harness the power of its Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) to deliver next-level connectivity.

Australian Ambassador for Cyber Affairs and Critical Technology Brendan Dowling hailed the centre’s potential to catapult both nations to the forefront of global connectivity, saying that it is poised to drive economic growth, bolster security, and champion digital inclusion.

Aligned with the Việt Nam-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, this new research centre aims to strengthen collaboration between the two nations on strategic technologies, including harnessing the potential of 5G and 6G technologies.

It will drive digital transformation, foster technological and industry innovation, and enhance international cyber stability for the shared region, Dowling said.

This partnership follows the 2023 visit to Australia and UTS Tech Lab by Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, then serving as Minister of Information and Communications. Discussions during this visit underscored the urgent need for deeper research and training collaborations.

In its press release, UTS cited Hùng as saying that that this initiative comes at a crucial time for Việt Nam as advancements in next-generation connectivity are key to realising the Party Central Committee’s Resolution 57 goals, which identifies national digital transformation and science-tech as essential drivers of socio-economic progress, supporting Vietnam’s future growth and prosperity.

This collaboration between UTS and PTIT will bring together leading academics, industry experts, and policymakers to explore the transformative power of 5G and emerging 6G technologies, he said.

UTS Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Andrew Parfitt said the centre will create great opportunities for researchers and industry and government partners of the two countries to capitalise on strategic technology collaborations. It also highlights UTS’s vision to be a world-leading university with global impact, serving social justice, inclusion and UN sustainable development goals.

Director of the centre Assoc. Prof Nguyễn Ngọc Diệp pledged to accelerate research, policy leadership, and roll out practical apps to unlock the full potential of digital transformation.

Emerging fields such as AI, semiconductor research, chip design and testing, clean energy, digital transformation, and environmental engineering will also be explored, he said.

He unveiled upcoming initiatives, including a state-of-the-art 5G research lab, strategic technology seed funding, 5G scholarships, a mentorship course for women in technology, and a 5G-driven cultural exchange programme. The centre will also foster innovation across manufacturing, energy, transportation, agriculture, healthcare and education in both countries.

Beyond next-generation connectivity, the centre is committed to building a strong cybersecurity framework for safe and responsible digital adoption. Through joint research and industry-government synergy, it will enhance cybercrime prevention and cooperation, equipping both nations with stronger digital defence capabilities. It will also promote online safety and digital inclusion, especially for women, children, and vulnerable communities. — VNA/VNS